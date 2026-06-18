ETV Bharat / state

A Multilingual Healing Voice: NIMS Hyderabad Nurse Comforts Patients Beyond Medicine

Hyderabad: For patients arriving at a hospital in pain and uncertainty, a few comforting words in their mother tongue can be as reassuring as the treatment itself.

Senior nursing officer Lourdu Mary Vincent at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has been doing exactly that for nearly three decades, winning the hearts of thousands of patients by interacting with them in the language they can easily connect with.

Whether it is a Tamil patient hearing "Moocchai ilungal... vidungal" (Breathe in... breathe out), or a Malayali being asked "Ippol enganeyundu?" (How are you feeling now?), or a Kannada-speaking patient welcomed with, "Nimmadu Karnataka?" (Are you from Karnataka?) Vincent believes that compassionate communication is the first step towards healing.

Fluent in Telugu, Hindi, English, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, she applies her multilingual skills to calm anxious patients, particularly those battling cancer and other serious ailments. Her communication in their native language instantly builds trust, reduces fear, and gives patients emotional strength during treatment.

Beyond comforting patients, Vincent also plays an important role in bridging communication between patients and doctors. When patients struggle to explain their symptoms in English or Telugu, she accurately translates their concerns, ensuring doctors fully understand their condition and can provide appropriate treatment. Her efforts have significantly improved patient care and strengthened doctor-patient communication at the hospital.