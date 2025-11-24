ETV Bharat / state

A Mother’s Struggle & Son’s Rise: Raj Patel’s Inspiring Public Service Commission Triumph

By Rajkumar Shah

Korba: Raj Patel’s story is full of struggle, tribulation and inspiration. A resident of Manas Nagar, a slum in Korba, Raj lost his father when he was just three years old. His mother, Shakuntala, took on the responsibility of the household. She worked as a housemaid washing utensils and sweeping homes, but she didn't let Raj's education stop.

Battling against all odds, Raj secured 22nd rank in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission 2024 exams. ETV Bharat spoke to him about his success story.

Question: How did you first think about joining the civil services?

Answer: When I was in seventh grade I was inspired by the District Collector and felt I should join the civil services. That year, a notice came from the school stating that children's fees would not be waived. My parents went to meet the collector. He had a holiday, but when he learnt that students' parents had come to meet, he met my parents. The gesture was overwhelming, and mother came home and told us that after meeting the collector, she was inspired to help people in this way.

Question: How did your education begin? How was the struggle as a child?

Answer: I studied at Saraswati Shishu Mandir CSEB Korba until 12th grade. Being a meritorious student, I received full support from the school. The family's financial situation was poor, so the school waived admission fees and tuition fees. The school provided books and guides.

Question: How difficult was life without your father, who passed away at an early age? The struggle for your mother was too much, right?

Answer: My father passed away when I was only three years old. Because of this, I felt the void in my childhood. Even now, when I look at my father's photo, I vividly remember his face. My mother acted as my father. My mother struggled. She first worked at a samosa shop. After that, she worked as a sweeper in various offices.

Raj Patel with is mother. (ETV Bharat)

Question: You went to Delhi for college and further studies. How did you prepare for your exam there?