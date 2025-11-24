A Mother’s Struggle & Son’s Rise: Raj Patel’s Inspiring Public Service Commission Triumph
Raj Patel secured 22nd rank in Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission 2024 Exams, overcoming all odds stacked against him.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
By Rajkumar Shah
Korba: Raj Patel’s story is full of struggle, tribulation and inspiration. A resident of Manas Nagar, a slum in Korba, Raj lost his father when he was just three years old. His mother, Shakuntala, took on the responsibility of the household. She worked as a housemaid washing utensils and sweeping homes, but she didn't let Raj's education stop.
Battling against all odds, Raj secured 22nd rank in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission 2024 exams. ETV Bharat spoke to him about his success story.
Question: How did you first think about joining the civil services?
Answer: When I was in seventh grade I was inspired by the District Collector and felt I should join the civil services. That year, a notice came from the school stating that children's fees would not be waived. My parents went to meet the collector. He had a holiday, but when he learnt that students' parents had come to meet, he met my parents. The gesture was overwhelming, and mother came home and told us that after meeting the collector, she was inspired to help people in this way.
Question: How did your education begin? How was the struggle as a child?
Answer: I studied at Saraswati Shishu Mandir CSEB Korba until 12th grade. Being a meritorious student, I received full support from the school. The family's financial situation was poor, so the school waived admission fees and tuition fees. The school provided books and guides.
Question: How difficult was life without your father, who passed away at an early age? The struggle for your mother was too much, right?
Answer: My father passed away when I was only three years old. Because of this, I felt the void in my childhood. Even now, when I look at my father's photo, I vividly remember his face. My mother acted as my father. My mother struggled. She first worked at a samosa shop. After that, she worked as a sweeper in various offices.
Question: You went to Delhi for college and further studies. How did you prepare for your exam there?
Answer: I took admission in PG College Korba in 2019. Covid hit in 2020, so I completed my entire graduation during the Covid period. In 2021, I met Ashish Singh Sir of Advait Foundation. My Geography professor, Sai Sir, told him that I was good at studies, but his family's financial situation is not good. Then Ashish Singh signed me up. After this, I took CGPSC coaching at Livelihood College in 2022. After this, I cleared the UPSC pre-examination in 2023. Then, the Advaita Foundation sent me to Delhi to further prepare for the UPSC.
Question: When you were struggling, did you ever think that one day you would become an officer?
Answer: My main inspiration came from my mother. The hard work and struggle she put in inspired me to change these circumstances, even if it took two to three years. The biggest benefit of COVID-19 was that coaching material for studies became available on YouTube and Telegram. I prepared for the prelims exam using that. It was very helpful.
Question: You have secured the 22nd rank in the CGPSC. What are your future plans?
Answer: I have been awarded the position of Chhattisgarh Subordinate Accounts Service Officer. I will continue to take the CGPSC exam. I will achieve my goal of becoming a Deputy Collector and Collector. I will work twice as hard.
Question: Many young people take these exams to get a red light car and government benefits. They have this attraction, whereas the purpose of the Public Service Commission is to serve the people. What thoughts come to your mind?
Answer: Given my situation, if I can educate even one child and build his/her future, it would be a huge achievement for me. Serving the people is my primary responsibility. A red light, meaning power, also comes with a huge responsibility. Saving people from problems at the grassroots level is a major achievement for civil servants.
Question: We see that when young people become new officers, they talk about changing the system, but after a while, the system itself changes them. Does this cross your mind?
Answer: Changing the system is a long process. It becomes possible only when you reach higher levels. But young people should always remain committed to fundamental values such as honesty, truthfulness, and integrity. At the very least, we should ensure that ordinary people who come to us for any work don't face any inconvenience. For example, even obtaining a general caste certificate can take hours, and we can't find officials. Such problems shouldn't arise. If the public doesn't face any problems at the grassroots level, it's the greatest achievement for a civil servant.
Question: You secured the 22nd rank in the CGPSC. With such a good rank, you can get the position of Deputy Collector or DSP. Why did you choose another position?
Answer: I secured the 22nd rank. In the 2024 CGPSC exam and there were only eight Deputy Collector positions vacant then. Four of these positions were for ST, SC, and OBC candidates, and four for the top four. The remaining 21 DSP positions were for DSPs. I would have been eligible for the DSP position, but I did not have the required height.
