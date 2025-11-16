Woman Kills Nine-Month-Old Daughter In Rajasthan's Alwar
Police said the woman strangled her daughter to death. A case has been registered and probe is on.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 11:26 PM IST
Alwar: In a shocking incident, a woman strangled her nine-month-old daughter to death at Musakheda village under Kishangarhbas police station in Khairthal-Tijara district.
Based on a complaint filed by the woman's grandfather, police have registered a case against and launched an investigation. After a postmortem examination by a medical board on Sunday, the body of the baby was handed over to the family.
Kishangarhbas police station SHO Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, information was received that a nine-month-old girl had died under suspicious circumstances in Musakheda village. "A police team arrived at the scene and took the girl to the Kishangarhbas CHC, where doctors declared her dead. Azad Khan, a resident of Musakheda, filed a report against his daughter-in-law. He stated that at around 9:30 pm, he heard noises coming from his son's room and opened the door to find his daughter-in-law strangling the baby," he said.
Shekhawat said Azad immediately freed the girl and tried to revive her by resuscitating her, but by then the child had already died.
Upon learning of the incident, the woman's parents arrived at the scene. A dispute arose between the in-laws and parents over the body's possession. Both sides insisted on taking the body with them. When the situation escalated, the police took both parties to the police station and tried to pacify them.
Finally, the SHO handed over the body to Azad. The SHO informed that Azad has two sons. The elder son, Mohammad Kaif, works as a confectioner, while the younger one, Saif Mohammad, works at his maternal uncle's hotel.
Kaif had married Runeeza in 2022 and gave birth to a daughter nine months ago. Azad alleged that on November 13, Runeeza poisoned the buffalo feed, causing the death of two buffaloes while the condition of another remains critical.
"Despite the family's attempts to reason with her, her behavior remained unchanged. A case of murder has been registered against Runeeza based on Azad Khan's report. A medical board conducted a postmortem on the girl. The police are investigating the matter," he said.
