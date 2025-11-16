ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Nine-Month-Old Daughter In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: In a shocking incident, a woman strangled her nine-month-old daughter to death at Musakheda village under Kishangarhbas police station in ​​Khairthal-Tijara district.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's grandfather, police have registered a case against and launched an investigation. After a postmortem examination by a medical board on Sunday, the body of the baby was handed over to the family.

Kishangarhbas police station SHO Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, information was received that a nine-month-old girl had died under suspicious circumstances in Musakheda village. "A police team arrived at the scene and took the girl to the Kishangarhbas CHC, where doctors declared her dead. Azad Khan, a resident of Musakheda, filed a report against his daughter-in-law. He stated that at around 9:30 pm, he heard noises coming from his son's room and opened the door to find his daughter-in-law strangling the baby," he said.

Shekhawat said Azad immediately freed the girl and tried to revive her by resuscitating her, but by then the child had already died.