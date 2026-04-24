Minor Gangraped In Rajasthan's Alwar, Three Detained
The accused abducted the girl while she was on her way to school and committed the crime at an unidentified location.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Alwar: A minor girl was gangraped by three men at a village under Reni police station in Rajasthan's Alwar district.
The 15-year-old victim, a student of Class XI, said she was walking down to her school at 8 am on Thursday when an SUV pulled up on the road. She said the occupants of the vehicle dragged her into it and later tied her hands and blindfolded her. On the way, the accused stopped the vehicle to let their accomplice get in.
The accused then took the victim to an unidentified location where they took turns to rape her. The men also shot the victim's objectionable photos and videos. The victim said the accused threatened to kill her brother and make the videos and photos viral if they told anyone of the incident.
Alwar SP Sudhir Chaudhary said the men arrived at the school to drop her off at around 1 pm. However, on seeing the girl's condition, a crowd gathered at the spot following which the accused abandoned the vehicle and fled. An irate mob then set fire to the vehicle.
"Some locals informed the victim's brother who arrived at the spot and took her home," the SP said. He said based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered and the accused detained. The vehicle used in the crime was brought to Reni police station. Chaudhary said probe into the case has been entrusted to Rajgarh DSP Manisha Meena.
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