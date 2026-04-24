ETV Bharat / state

Minor Gangraped In Rajasthan's Alwar, Three Detained

Alwar: A minor girl was gangraped by three men at a village under Reni police station in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

The 15-year-old victim, a student of Class XI, said she was walking down to her school at 8 am on Thursday when an SUV pulled up on the road. She said the occupants of the vehicle dragged her into it and later tied her hands and blindfolded her. On the way, the accused stopped the vehicle to let their accomplice get in.

The accused then took the victim to an unidentified location where they took turns to rape her. The men also shot the victim's objectionable photos and videos. The victim said the accused threatened to kill her brother and make the videos and photos viral if they told anyone of the incident.