ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters Before Dying By Suicide In Mysuru

Mysuru: A 49-year-old man killed his wife and two daughters before hanging himself to death at Hunsur town in Mysuru in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Harish (49), his wife Nishith (36) and their two daughters aged 13 and 6.

According to police, Harish, who lived in the New Maruti Layout, put plaster on the mouths of his wife and children, leading to suffocation and death.

He also left a death note stating that he would be found hanging in an upstairs room.

In the purported note, he also referred to documents, including property papers, kept in a locker and mentioned where the keys were, requesting the police to hand them over to the person specified in the note.