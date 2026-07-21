Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters Before Dying By Suicide In Mysuru
The deceased have been identified as Harish (49), his wife Nishith (36) and their children aged 13 and 6.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Mysuru: A 49-year-old man killed his wife and two daughters before hanging himself to death at Hunsur town in Mysuru in Karnataka on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Harish (49), his wife Nishith (36) and their two daughters aged 13 and 6.
According to police, Harish, who lived in the New Maruti Layout, put plaster on the mouths of his wife and children, leading to suffocation and death.
He also left a death note stating that he would be found hanging in an upstairs room.
In the purported note, he also referred to documents, including property papers, kept in a locker and mentioned where the keys were, requesting the police to hand them over to the person specified in the note.
Harish's mother, who used to stay with the family, was sent to a relative's house three days ago.
Police suspect the incident occurred Monday night. It came to light on Tuesday morning when neighbours looked through the window because the house door remained closed for some time.
Hunsur police visited the sport and launched an investigation. "The exact reason for the murder and suicide is not yet known," said a police officer.
Last month, in another incident, a family of three allegedly died by suicide in Mysuru district, just two days before their daughter's wedding. The police said the family had allegedly been subjected to prolonged harassment by a local youth.
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