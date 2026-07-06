ETV Bharat / state

Trader Held For Selling Indian Army Uniform, Fabric In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: A 32-year-old trader was arrested for selling Indian Army uniform at Pithoragarh, a border district of Uttarakhand.

A joint team of Military Intelligence and local police uncovered the illegal trade of combat uniforms of the Indian Army. Police reportedly raided a shop in Kasni area and recovered combat uniform material and stitched uniforms. During the raid, the owner of the shop, Himanshu Giri, a resident of Kasni was arrested.

According to police, on July 4, the Military Intelligence received information that a shop named Sor Valley Army Store and Sports in the Kasni area of ​​Pithoragarh was illegally stocking fabric resembling the Indian Army's new combat uniform. It was also discovered that preparations were underway to export the material.

A joint team of police and Military Intelligence, led by SI Kamlesh Chandra Joshi, raided the shop. During the operation, Giri was arrested. During search, 20.8 meters of Indian Army Combat Uniform fabric was recovered from the shop. Additionally, 10 pairs of readymade Army uniforms were also found, including five uniforms in size 36 and as many in size 34.