Muslim Man Assaulted For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Uttarakhand; Police Launches Probe
A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the accused thrashing the man with sticks and hurling abuses at him.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Rudrapur: An elderly Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by some people after he offered namaz on a vacant land in front of a temple here in Uttarakhand, police said.
A video of the assault surfaced on social media, showing the accused thrashing the man with sticks and hurling abuses at him. Soon after the incident, the police took cognisance and registered a complaint.
Police said the victim, Shahid, a resident of the Resham Bari area, offered namaz during the ongoing month of Ramadan in front of the Atriya Temple in the Jagatpura complex, which infuriated some people from the other community, the police said.
The temple manager, Arvind Sharma, also allegedly objected to Shahid’s act, leading to the altercation.
Shahid said he had been working as a mason near the temple for several days and claimed that the land where he read namaz is quite far from the temple.
Following the incident, Shahid, along with members of the Muslim community, went to the SIDCUL police station and submitted a complaint to the police, demanding strict action against the accused.
The temple manager claimed that Shahid had been offering namaz outside the temple for several days. “He was warned repeatedly against doing so, but it hadn’t worked. When he returned to offer namaz on Tuesday, he was again reprimanded and began abusing Sharma.
Nandan Singh Rawat, inspector in charge of Pantnagar Kotwali, said that they had received Shahid's complaint, and he has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination.
“The viral video is also being investigated. Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation. The administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace and harmony,” he said.
Municipal Councillor Parvez Qureshi termed the incident “unacceptable” and “extremely serious”. “If anyone had any objection, the administration should have been informed. We demand an impartial investigation and strict action against the culprits to avoid a repeat of such incidents in the future,” he said.
“Maintaining law and order in the state is the responsibility of the state government. Violence and forced chanting of slogans in the name of religion are against the spirit of the Constitution. The administration should take immediate action and provide justice to the victim,” Congress leader Sofia Naz said.
