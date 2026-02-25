ETV Bharat / state

Muslim Man Assaulted For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Uttarakhand; Police Launches Probe

Rudrapur: An elderly Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by some people after he offered namaz on a vacant land in front of a temple here in Uttarakhand, police said.

A video of the assault surfaced on social media, showing the accused thrashing the man with sticks and hurling abuses at him. Soon after the incident, the police took cognisance and registered a complaint.

Police said the victim, Shahid, a resident of the Resham Bari area, offered namaz during the ongoing month of Ramadan in front of the Atriya Temple in the Jagatpura complex, which infuriated some people from the other community, the police said.

The temple manager, Arvind Sharma, also allegedly objected to Shahid’s act, leading to the altercation.

Shahid said he had been working as a mason near the temple for several days and claimed that the land where he read namaz is quite far from the temple.

Following the incident, Shahid, along with members of the Muslim community, went to the SIDCUL police station and submitted a complaint to the police, demanding strict action against the accused.