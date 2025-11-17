ETV Bharat / state

Major Policy Change In Reservation Policy For Orphans In Maharashtra Educational Institutions

By Suhas Shelar

Mumbai: In an effort to integrate the orphans into mainstream society, the Maharashtra government has made significant changes to the one per cent parallel reservation policy that was introduced in 2018. Due to these modifications, the benefit of reservation will now only be available to orphans who are brought up in facilities run only by the Women and Child Development Department.

This policy will exclude around 7,000 orphan youngsters belonging to other government-approved institutions. Till now, all orphans have been granted the opportunity to finish their higher education after turning eighteen.

According to the Government Resolution (GR), these adjustments are aimed at trying to make the policy more equitable and transparent. However, social activists and economists have slammed this move, saying orphans enrolled in other educational institutions will be left to struggle. Only 765 orphans benefit from this new policy.

The computation of reservations is the most significant modification to this policy. An official from the Women and Child Development Department said, "Reservations used to apply to '1 per cent of the available posts,' but now they will apply to "1 per cent of the vacant posts." This implies that reservations will apply to open positions in the government or semi-government hiring procedure."

According to the reservation standards, orphans are classified as either institutional or non-institutional. Now the definition of the institutional category has been tightened. Previously, orphans raised in any government-approved facility were included in all reservations, but only children raised in facilities managed by the Women and Child Development Department will qualify.

"These changes will make the orphan reservation process fairer," stated Yogesh Nagelwar, who works as an electrician in Palghar. Yogesh, who hails from a village in Amravati, had used this one per cent orphan reservation. "Those orphans, particularly from the institutional category will be given preference due to strict eligibility requirements. This will boost their representation in government services and decrease malpractices," said Naglewar.

According to the GR, the reservation will only apply to individuals whose biological parents died when their age was under 18 years. The term 'parents', which was previously used as a general reference, has been clarified to 'biological parents'. It has been made clear that this requirement will come into effect regardless of whether the information on their caste or family is available.

The total number of reserved seats will be divided between these two groups, although the non-institutional category's eligibility requirements will remain the same. Instead of the Divyang reservations, the reservation under the new policy will now be restrictive under "Total Parallel Reservation Principles."