Major Policy Change In Reservation Policy For Orphans In Maharashtra Educational Institutions
It is feared around 7000 orphans from other government-approved institutions will be deprived of this scheme after they turn 18
Published : November 17, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST
By Suhas Shelar
Mumbai: In an effort to integrate the orphans into mainstream society, the Maharashtra government has made significant changes to the one per cent parallel reservation policy that was introduced in 2018. Due to these modifications, the benefit of reservation will now only be available to orphans who are brought up in facilities run only by the Women and Child Development Department.
This policy will exclude around 7,000 orphan youngsters belonging to other government-approved institutions. Till now, all orphans have been granted the opportunity to finish their higher education after turning eighteen.
According to the Government Resolution (GR), these adjustments are aimed at trying to make the policy more equitable and transparent. However, social activists and economists have slammed this move, saying orphans enrolled in other educational institutions will be left to struggle. Only 765 orphans benefit from this new policy.
The computation of reservations is the most significant modification to this policy. An official from the Women and Child Development Department said, "Reservations used to apply to '1 per cent of the available posts,' but now they will apply to "1 per cent of the vacant posts." This implies that reservations will apply to open positions in the government or semi-government hiring procedure."
According to the reservation standards, orphans are classified as either institutional or non-institutional. Now the definition of the institutional category has been tightened. Previously, orphans raised in any government-approved facility were included in all reservations, but only children raised in facilities managed by the Women and Child Development Department will qualify.
"These changes will make the orphan reservation process fairer," stated Yogesh Nagelwar, who works as an electrician in Palghar. Yogesh, who hails from a village in Amravati, had used this one per cent orphan reservation. "Those orphans, particularly from the institutional category will be given preference due to strict eligibility requirements. This will boost their representation in government services and decrease malpractices," said Naglewar.
According to the GR, the reservation will only apply to individuals whose biological parents died when their age was under 18 years. The term 'parents', which was previously used as a general reference, has been clarified to 'biological parents'. It has been made clear that this requirement will come into effect regardless of whether the information on their caste or family is available.
The total number of reserved seats will be divided between these two groups, although the non-institutional category's eligibility requirements will remain the same. Instead of the Divyang reservations, the reservation under the new policy will now be restrictive under "Total Parallel Reservation Principles."
A senior official added, "All government institutions have been instructed to keep separate registers in order to facilitate the transparent distribution of new positions."
If a candidate selected from the orphan category declines the position or resigns within a few days, the next applicant on the waiting list (from the same social group) will be given preference. If a general position becomes available for that category during the relevant period and the next person on the waiting list is from a different social category, the candidate from the orphan category will be given preference.
Sneha (name changed), who has been working in an orphanage in Thane district since the past 10 years, said, "The government needs to take inputs from people like us, working in this field, while making such policy changes. Currently, 58 orphan children are studying in our institution. We are getting subsidies for our institution since it is government-approved. However, now, the moment these children turn 18, they will not be considered orphans for higher education and employment."
"Let me give you two examples from my facility. Yogesh and Manoj, are currently enrolled in the 12th grade. They are required by the new government regulations to leave the institution either after passing the 12th standard exam or after turning 18. These children lost their parents' protection when they were young, but they survived and made it to us. Villagers welcomed some, while distant relatives welcomed the others. Close relatives don't take the initiative because they don't want any responsibility," Sneha said.
"Two of our orphans has earlier benefitted from the reservation and went on to becoming lawyers, another one is currently studying medicine. After the changes in the reservations, it will be impossible for these students to garner funds," Sneha said.
There are around 20,000 orphans in Maharashtra. Approximately 13,000 of them are registered in organisations run by the Women and Child Development Department.
Dr. Sameer Chavan, a 48-year-old allopathic physician who practices social work in the Sangli region, has been working for the past seven years to give orphans under the age of eighteen a suitable place to live. "In the past, reservation was applicable to orphans raised in any institution recognised by any government agency, including Social Justice, Tribal Welfare, School Education, and Rural Development. However, this will now only apply to children who were nurtured in establishments run by the Women and Child Development Department. It is sad, a large number of orphans are probably going to lose their right to reservation," he said.
"The economy too will be impacted by this decision, as these 7,000 orphans who would have pursued higher education and were meant to lead society, may have to struggle for two square meals a day. Is this an attempt by the government to start a new class conflict?" said Vishwas Utagi, an economist.
He added, "It is intolerable that orphans enrolled in the Women and Child Development Department receive one justice while those enrolled in other government-approved facilities receive another."
