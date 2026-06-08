ETV Bharat / state

‘A Major Earthquake Could Kill 20,000 In Shimla’: Urbanisation Expert Tikender Panwar Sounds Alarm

City Limits: Crisis of Urbanization, authored by former Shimla Deputy Mayor Tikender Singh Panwar was launched in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Justice Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: In earlier times, prophecies about doomsday were often based on astrology or attributed to divine foresight. With scientific advancement and research, however, warnings are now emerging from scientific studies and environmental changes, highlighting the consequences of unplanned urbanisation.

Drawing on some of these research insights, a book titled City Limits: Crisis of Urbanization, authored by Shimla Deputy Mayor Tikender Singh Panwar, was launched. It documents the dangers looming over Shimla and several other major Indian cities. On the occasion, Panwar revealed that the idea for the book came to him during the Covid-19 pandemic.

City Limits: Crisis of Urbanization, the book authored by Tikender Panwar (ETV Bharat)

Questioning the very model of urban development being pursued in India, Panwar said, “There has been a lot of discussion about smart cities. Take Surat, often cited as one of India’s wealthiest cities. During the pandemic, it could not retain its workforce for even 24 hours. People began returning home and many died on the way. That is where the idea for this book originated.”

He also stated that people who build cities cannot themselves survive in those cities during a crisis. “Then what kind of urban model are we creating?” he questioned.

Panwar said that if the last century was defined by fascism, the Russian Revolution and India’s freedom movement, then the defining movement of this century is urbanisation. “More than half of the world’s population now lives in cities. India has the largest urban population among developing nations and urbanisation is shaping the future of society,” he said.

Shimla faces urbanisation crisis: Tikender Panwar (ETV Bharat)

An Explosion Within Cities

Panwar argued that the current model of urbanisation is creating internal contradictions that are becoming increasingly unsustainable.

“There is an explosion happening within cities. The path of urbanisation we are following is not sustainable because inequality is growing rapidly. On one hand, people are buying homes worth Rs 100 crore. On the other, nearly 40 percent of the population lives in slums,” he asserted.

Stating that climate change has intensified the crisis, Panwar pointed out that the situation today is a consequence of carbon emissions and the way economies have been developed.

Unplanned Development Poses Major Risks

Shimla Urbanisation Is Becoming A Crisis, Not Progress: Author Tikender Panwar (ETV Bharat)

Rising global temperatures have already begun affecting daily life. The world has warmed by around 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. As a result, we are witnessing extreme rainfall, heatwaves and severe cold spells, the author said.

He criticised both unplanned development and poorly conceived planning.

“Whether development is unplanned or badly executed, both can be dangerous for cities. Many cities are no longer sustainable from environmental or human perspectives. The purpose of this book is not to provide all the answers but to raise important questions,” Panwar further stated.

Rural poverty continues to push people towards cities, accelerating urban expansion. “If corrective measures are not taken now, the situation will become much worse in the future,” he warned.

Questions Over Urban Governance

Panwar also raised concerns about the governance structure of Indian cities.

“The responsibility for running a city should lie with the city government. However, in India, mayors have very little power. Sustainable urban development would require greater decentralisation,” he argued.