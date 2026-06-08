‘A Major Earthquake Could Kill 20,000 In Shimla’: Urbanisation Expert Tikender Panwar Sounds Alarm
Unplanned urbanisation, climate change and weak city governance are pushing cities towards an unsustainable future, warns urban researcher and former Shimla Deputy Mayor Tikender Panwar.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Shimla: In earlier times, prophecies about doomsday were often based on astrology or attributed to divine foresight. With scientific advancement and research, however, warnings are now emerging from scientific studies and environmental changes, highlighting the consequences of unplanned urbanisation.
Drawing on some of these research insights, a book titled City Limits: Crisis of Urbanization, authored by Shimla Deputy Mayor Tikender Singh Panwar, was launched. It documents the dangers looming over Shimla and several other major Indian cities. On the occasion, Panwar revealed that the idea for the book came to him during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Questioning the very model of urban development being pursued in India, Panwar said, “There has been a lot of discussion about smart cities. Take Surat, often cited as one of India’s wealthiest cities. During the pandemic, it could not retain its workforce for even 24 hours. People began returning home and many died on the way. That is where the idea for this book originated.”
He also stated that people who build cities cannot themselves survive in those cities during a crisis. “Then what kind of urban model are we creating?” he questioned.
Panwar said that if the last century was defined by fascism, the Russian Revolution and India’s freedom movement, then the defining movement of this century is urbanisation. “More than half of the world’s population now lives in cities. India has the largest urban population among developing nations and urbanisation is shaping the future of society,” he said.
An Explosion Within Cities
Panwar argued that the current model of urbanisation is creating internal contradictions that are becoming increasingly unsustainable.
“There is an explosion happening within cities. The path of urbanisation we are following is not sustainable because inequality is growing rapidly. On one hand, people are buying homes worth Rs 100 crore. On the other, nearly 40 percent of the population lives in slums,” he asserted.
Stating that climate change has intensified the crisis, Panwar pointed out that the situation today is a consequence of carbon emissions and the way economies have been developed.
Unplanned Development Poses Major Risks
Rising global temperatures have already begun affecting daily life. The world has warmed by around 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. As a result, we are witnessing extreme rainfall, heatwaves and severe cold spells, the author said.
He criticised both unplanned development and poorly conceived planning.
“Whether development is unplanned or badly executed, both can be dangerous for cities. Many cities are no longer sustainable from environmental or human perspectives. The purpose of this book is not to provide all the answers but to raise important questions,” Panwar further stated.
Rural poverty continues to push people towards cities, accelerating urban expansion. “If corrective measures are not taken now, the situation will become much worse in the future,” he warned.
Questions Over Urban Governance
Panwar also raised concerns about the governance structure of Indian cities.
“The responsibility for running a city should lie with the city government. However, in India, mayors have very little power. Sustainable urban development would require greater decentralisation,” he argued.
“In many countries, mayors exercise authority and manage budgets larger than those of some Indian states. They spend their time planning the future of the city. Here, most of their time goes into addressing complaints,” he said.
He also stressed the importance of urban planning driven by mayors and elected city councils.
Need for New Cities and Regional Development
Asked how pressure on existing cities could be reduced, Panwar advocated regional development.
“It is not possible to provide every facility in every village. What we need are regional development centres that offer quality education, healthcare and employment opportunities,” he said, emphasising that urban agriculture and the development of new cities should be priorities.
“When existing cities exceed their carrying capacity, we must build new urban centres with better facilities,” he advised.
Referring to Shimla, Panwar cited the need for decongestion, which would require relocating some functions outside the city. “But that would require substantial investment and remains a major challenge,” he said.
Politics Has Become Short-Term
Panwar said politics today lacks long-term vision. “Earlier, political leaders planned for decades because they expected to remain engaged in public life for a long time. Today, politics has become short-term, almost like social media reels. Leaders rarely think beyond five years,” he said, arguing that a five-year political horizon cannot deliver a 50-year urban vision.
Development Cannot Ignore Science
Asked what governments should do to address growing urban risks, Panwar emphasised science-based planning.
“Cosmetic solutions will no longer work. Cities now require targeted interventions.”
Issuing a stark warning about Shimla’s vulnerability to earthquakes, Panwar said, “If a major earthquake strikes, nearly 20,000 people could die in Shimla. The first structure likely to collapse would be the IGMC building. If hospitals themselves fail, where will people go?”
He called for strengthening critical infrastructure and redesigning drainage systems.
He also urged the government to undertake comprehensive geological and hydrological mapping across Himachal Pradesh.
“Only then can urban planning be carried out without exposing people to unnecessary risks. Development cannot be achieved by ignoring science. It must be guided by science,” he said.
A Grim Future If Trends Continue
Panwar warned that the future consequences of current urbanisation patterns could be severe.
“I am not the only one saying this. Think tanks associated with some of the world’s largest corporations are also warning that urban conditions are becoming increasingly explosive,” he stated, adding that development that ignores climate change is unsustainable.
At the same time, he pointed to the growing influence of the digital economy.
“For the first time, wealth is being accumulated on a massive scale through digital systems. The benefits and power generated by this digital transformation should strengthen cities themselves. Digital control and governance tools should remain with city governments,” he urged.
Panwar also said that unless urbanisation is made more equitable, climate-resilient and scientifically planned, cities will face mounting environmental, social and governance challenges in the decades ahead.
Panwar's book was first launched in Delhi, while the Shimla event was attended by Jharkhand Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
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