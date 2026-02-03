ETV Bharat / state

A Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Plays Jana Gana Mana For Social Harmony, Patriotism

Ganesh Argade, who teaches in the Jijamata Middle School, said, "I think all gram panchayats in Maharashtra and the rest of the country should emulate the steps taken by Saundala. Not everyone is educated or can understand the deep message of the national anthem. We explained to them the meaning of Bharat, which remains united in its diversity, helps us expand our minds and not fall for the politics of divide and rule."

Sharad said four speakers were first put up in the village to play the national anthem on them. "The sound reaches at a distance of two kilometres, which helps everyone listen to the siren," he added.

The Sarpanch, deputy Sarpanch and members of the Gram Panchayat said this decision will be important in instilling social harmony and patriotism among their villagers. "We are witnessing the politics of hatred and division based on caste and religion. This has happened in a few villages, and it is only a matter of time before a small spark can cause a fire to spread. We want our villagers to co-exist peacefully and take the message of the national anthem, which is to respect our Constitution and the laws," the Sarpanch Sharad Argade told ETV Bharat.

Ahilyanagar: Saundala Gram Panchayat in Nevasa taluka under Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district believes in leading by example. For a few years, they have been implementing new rules to uphold the dignity of widows, women and elders to make the society more encompassing. On January 26, the panchayat announced to play the national anthem and asked the villagers to stand at attention every day at 10 am.

The gram panchayat has asked villgers to stand in attention at 10 am every day for the national anthem. (ETV Bharat)

Following the gram panchayat's decisions, the teachers first appealed to the students to set an example. The panchayat has announced a reward of Rs 11,000 for widows in the village who want to marry. Even today, widows are excluded, especially from traditional Hindu ceremonies, like Haldi Kumkum, child naming and others. Along with it, the village panchayat has banned using swear words, since they are mostly against women. Anyone who swears has to shell out a fine of Rs 500.

"As a woman, I welcome the move to include widows in all functions. Women, especially the widows, need to be respected. See, all the swear cuss words are made against a mother or a sister, never against a man. We feel safer now. The village panchayat has imposed this rule. Now, every man and husband thinks before spewing any abuse against women, who are always harassed in our society. These actions speak loudly that the abuser will not be spared," Shraddha Argade, a villager, said.

Villagers of Saundala working in the field. (ETV Bharat)

"In fact, one gram panchayat member was recently fined Rs 500 for using cuss word," Sharad shared with a laugh, adding that they spare nobody.

He said the decisions of the panchayat are on the lines of the social worker Pramod Zinjade, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's ideals, who supported education and equal rights for women. The village panchayat also wanted to make the elders of every family feel included and cared for. They decided to ban the use of cellphones not only for children, but also for adults between 6 pm and 8 pm so that children can study. In that time, adults have to interact with the elders of the family.

The panchayat has been implementing new rules to uphold the dignity of women. (ETV Bharat)

"This initiative has been supported by the block development officer and community officer, who make it a point to take rounds of our village during these timings. We were seeing the growing distance between family members, children and adults and the increasing loneliness among village elders. It concerned us, and as we discussed, the gram panchayat members agreed that cellphones are the cause of this growing social concern," said Argade.

Moreover, instead of imposing fines, the gram panchayat uses incentives. "We gift people a pencil, pen or compass and compliment families when we see they have formed close bonds with each other and their neighbours," he added.

The gram panchayat office in Saundala. (ETV Bharat)

The panchayat has taken measures to make the children concentrate on education in the evenings, to keep them from getting tempted to use their cellphones. A siren alerts them about the study hours from 7 pm to 9 pm. Saundala is also free of child labour and other social evils, as it imposes a fine of Rs 5,000 for anyone who demands dowry.