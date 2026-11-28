‘A Luxury Experience, A Valuable Alternative’: People Praise Bus Service Between Delhi And Bihar
As the buses will travel to Bihar via Uttar Pradesh, passengers from Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and surrounding areas will also benefit from this service.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after the direct bus service was flagged off between Bihar and Delhi from the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, passengers had nothing but praise for the facilities being offered in the newly launched buses.
“The bus facilities are excellent. The bus is quite comfortable and offers a luxury experience. The bus journey would take approximately 18 hours while train journeys can sometimes take anywhere from 15 to 26 hours. Therefore, this government bus service will serve as a valuable alternative for travellers,” Vicky Kumar Singh, travelling from Delhi to Patna, told ETV Bharat at the Kashmere Gate ISBT.
He explained that the route passes through Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Gopalganj, Piprakothi, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur, finally reaching Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
“Previously, I faced significant difficulties in catching a train. This bus service offers a direct and convenient alternative,” said Aditya, travelling from Delhi to Gopalganj.
The bus service has come as a boon for people from Bihar and the Purvanchal region living in the national capital. As the buses will travel to Bihar via Uttar Pradesh, passengers from Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and surrounding areas will also benefit from this service.
Initially, five buses are being operated, with plans to eventually run a total of 36 buses across 18 routes connecting the two states. The government’s plan includes operating a mix of non-AC, AC, and sleeper buses across various routes.
Special Safety Arrangements
A key feature of this bus service is the measures taken for passenger safety. CCTV cameras have been installed inside the buses, and charging points are provided for passengers to charge their mobile phones and other devices. Additionally, the buses are equipped with panic buttons, fire extinguishers, emergency exits, and hammers to break the glass for escape in case of an emergency.
Emergency hammers are available near most seats, allowing passengers to break the glass and exit if the doors fail to open during an accident or emergency. A separate emergency exit gate has been installed at the rear of the bus. Furthermore, there is an emergency escape hatch on the roof, which can assist in evacuating passengers if necessary.
Bus driver Sanjit Kumar Jha noted that, from a safety perspective, the buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers, emergency exits, breakable emergency glass and hammers. Each bus will be staffed by two drivers and one conductor, ensuring that the responsibility for operations during long-distance journeys is shared among three crew members.
Bihar Transport Minister Damodar Raut said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed to facilitate bus operations between Delhi and Bihar. “People in cities across Uttar Pradesh which fall along the route from Delhi to Patna will also benefit from this bus service,” he said.
The minister said that the buses are equipped with modern facilities such as vehicle location tracking devices (VLTD), cameras and e-ticketing systems.
Fare And Distance Of Routes
According to information provided by the government, the distance to various cities in Bihar and the fares for different categories are as follows. As per this list, the distance from Delhi to Araria is 1,319 kilometres. The fares for this route are Rs 1,929 for non-AC seating, Rs 2,029 for non-AC sleeper, Rs 2,362 for AC seating, and Rs 3,275 for AC sleeper.
The distance from Delhi to Purnia (via the Bhagalpur route) is 1,420 kilometres, with fares of Rs 1,917, Rs 2,017, Rs 2,347, and Rs 3,256, respectively.
The distance to Darbhanga is 1,137 kilometers, where the fares are set at Rs 1,592 for non-AC seating, Rs 1,692 for non-AC sleeper, Rs 1,853 for AC seating, and Rs 2,866 for AC sleeper.
The distance from Delhi to Gaya is 1,106 kilometres; the fares for the four categories are Rs 1,555, Rs 1,655, Rs 1,907, and Rs 2,784, respectively.
For Kishanganj, the distance is 1,427 kilometres, with fares of Rs 2,011, Rs 2,111, Rs 2,463, and Rs 3,375.
The distance to Muzaffarpur is 1,071 kilometres, with fares of Rs 1,470 for non-AC seating, Rs 1,570 for non-AC sleeper, Rs 1,804 for AC seating, and Rs 2,717 for AC sleeper.
The distance from Delhi to Patna is 1,198 kilometres. For this, the fares have been set as follows: Rs 1,615 for non-AC seating, Rs 1,715 for non-AC sleeper, Rs 1,980 for AC seating, and Rs 2,919 for AC sleeper.
For the 1,367-kilometre journey from Delhi to Purnia, the fares for the four categories are Rs 2,018, Rs 2,118, Rs 2,470, and Rs 3,383, respectively.
The distance to Sheohar is 1,118 kilometres, with fares of Rs 1,559, Rs 1,659, Rs 1,913, and Rs 2,822. The distance to Sitamarhi is 1,130 kilometres, with fares of Rs 1,579, Rs 1,679, Rs 1,937, and Rs 2,850.
For the 962-kilometre journey to Siwan, the fares are Rs 1,276, Rs 1,376, Rs 1,568, and Rs 2,467.
The distance to Supaul is 1,285 kilometres, where the fares for the four categories are Rs 1,774, Rs 1,874, Rs 2,175, and Rs 3,114.
For the 1,071-kilometre journey to Motihari, the fares are Rs 1,429, Rs 1,529, Rs 1,755, and Rs 2,694.
For the 1,322-kilometre journey to Laukaha, the fares have been set at Rs 1,844, Rs 1,944, Rs 2,257, and Rs 3,176, respectively.
The buses currently introduced are of the AC seating category. The government has indicated plans to also operate sleeper buses, depending on demand and the number of passengers.
Also Read:
‘Relationship Of Heart And Soul’: Delhi Chief Minister Flags Off 5 Buses To Bihar
Northern Railway Extends Delhi-Bihar Special Trains For Chhath Return Rush