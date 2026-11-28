ETV Bharat / state

‘A Luxury Experience, A Valuable Alternative’: People Praise Bus Service Between Delhi And Bihar

During the flagging off of the bus service at the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminus. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A day after the direct bus service was flagged off between Bihar and Delhi from the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, passengers had nothing but praise for the facilities being offered in the newly launched buses.

“The bus facilities are excellent. The bus is quite comfortable and offers a luxury experience. The bus journey would take approximately 18 hours while train journeys can sometimes take anywhere from 15 to 26 hours. Therefore, this government bus service will serve as a valuable alternative for travellers,” Vicky Kumar Singh, travelling from Delhi to Patna, told ETV Bharat at the Kashmere Gate ISBT.

He explained that the route passes through Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Gopalganj, Piprakothi, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur, finally reaching Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Direct bus service was flagged off between Bihar and Delhi (ETV Bharat)

“Previously, I faced significant difficulties in catching a train. This bus service offers a direct and convenient alternative,” said Aditya, travelling from Delhi to Gopalganj.

The bus service has come as a boon for people from Bihar and the Purvanchal region living in the national capital. As the buses will travel to Bihar via Uttar Pradesh, passengers from Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and surrounding areas will also benefit from this service.

Initially, five buses are being operated, with plans to eventually run a total of 36 buses across 18 routes connecting the two states. The government’s plan includes operating a mix of non-AC, AC, and sleeper buses across various routes.

Special Safety Arrangements

A key feature of this bus service is the measures taken for passenger safety. CCTV cameras have been installed inside the buses, and charging points are provided for passengers to charge their mobile phones and other devices. Additionally, the buses are equipped with panic buttons, fire extinguishers, emergency exits, and hammers to break the glass for escape in case of an emergency.

Direct bus service was flagged off between Bihar and Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Emergency hammers are available near most seats, allowing passengers to break the glass and exit if the doors fail to open during an accident or emergency. A separate emergency exit gate has been installed at the rear of the bus. Furthermore, there is an emergency escape hatch on the roof, which can assist in evacuating passengers if necessary.

Bus driver Sanjit Kumar Jha noted that, from a safety perspective, the buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers, emergency exits, breakable emergency glass and hammers. Each bus will be staffed by two drivers and one conductor, ensuring that the responsibility for operations during long-distance journeys is shared among three crew members.

Bihar Transport Minister Damodar Raut said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed to facilitate bus operations between Delhi and Bihar. “People in cities across Uttar Pradesh which fall along the route from Delhi to Patna will also benefit from this bus service,” he said.

The minister said that the buses are equipped with modern facilities such as vehicle location tracking devices (VLTD), cameras and e-ticketing systems.

Direct bus service was flagged off between Bihar and Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Fare And Distance Of Routes

According to information provided by the government, the distance to various cities in Bihar and the fares for different categories are as follows. As per this list, the distance from Delhi to Araria is 1,319 kilometres. The fares for this route are Rs 1,929 for non-AC seating, Rs 2,029 for non-AC sleeper, Rs 2,362 for AC seating, and Rs 3,275 for AC sleeper.