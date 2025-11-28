ETV Bharat / state

A Lucrative Venture: How Vinod Kumar’s Water Crab Fattening Farm Yields Lakhs Monthly

At first, no one in the family accepted his idea of ​​setting up a separate farm to raise water crabs. Later, he convinced them and, despite various difficulties, set up a crab farm in an artificially created pond near the beach.

Generally, there is always a demand for land crabs, which are very succulent in coastal areas. Water crabs, in comparison, are not much in demand. Vinod Kumar decided that if he catches water crabs and raises them, he can sell them for a good price.

The only job of the people in this coastal village is fishing. Vinod Kumar, when he was 18, started going out for fishing with his father. But fishing did not give enough income to the family. So, after much thought, Vinod Kumar decided to set up a crab farm. Vinod is 32 now.

Crabs have become popular now - from restaurants to small roadside stalls. Among the crabs, no one pays attention to water crabs. However, Vinod Kumar is raising those water crabs on a farm and earning lakhs of rupees every month.

Chennai: "A large number of young fishermen should come to this business. They will get employment and good income," said Vinod Kumar, a young fisherman from Cuddalore Chinna Kuppam, who is making a profit by setting up a crab farm.

Vinod said, "Since it was difficult to support the family with only fishing income, we decided to set up a crab farm. In this, if the crabs caught in the net are very fleshy, we will send them to the market. If they are full of water and have no flesh, we will keep the crabs in the farm and raise them until they become fleshy and sell them at a good price."

He said that raising water crabs is a great art. He explained, "To raise these crabs, we put the appropriate food (small fish) in them twice a day, morning and evening. The boxes where the crabs are raised should be checked daily. If this box breaks, the crabs will escape into the water. Sometimes there is a chance that the crabs will die. Similarly, the area where these crabs are raised should be shallow and have a stream."

The salt and lime combination in the water should be correct. During the rainy season, the salt level in the water decreases, and the crabs are more likely to die. This type of water crabs will lay down flesh only after being maintained for 20 to 30 days. Only after that crabs are sent to the market.

Collage of water crabs and how they are fished (ETV Bharat)

"We buy a crab for Rs. 500, raise it and sell it in the market for Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 3,500 per kg," said Vinod. Vinod Kumar said, "On average, we get an income of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh per month. But if it rains and there is too much water, we do not get any income. We sell 50 to 100 kg of crabs per month. To export companies that buy the crabs, we sell them in bulk and send them to countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan."

"Water crabs are tastier than others. Although female crabs are small in size, they are heavier in weight. However, male crabs are larger in size. However, they are lighter in weight. We sell these crabs not only to the wholesale market but also to the public. If a crab weighs more than 750 grams, it gets a good price in the market. A crab can weigh up to 3 kg at most," he said.

Vinod Kumar narrated that he has been doing this crab farming business for the last four years. Seeing this business, people in the locality have also set up crab farms in the same way and are earning money.

He said, "The government should provide facilities like boxes, pipes, and artificial ponds for raising crab farms. Only then will a large number of young fishermen join this business. They will get employment and a good income."