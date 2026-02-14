After Five Decades, London-Based Doctor Revisits Campbell Hospital In Jammalamadugu
Established nearly 130 years ago, Campbell Hospital was the workplace of Dr Cutting from 1961 to 1973
Published : February 14, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Jammalamadugu: A 94-year-old doctor from London revisited Campbell Hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Jammalamadugu, where he had served as a paediatrician more than five decades ago. Dr. William Cutting arrived at the hospital on Friday with his wife and family members. Upon reaching the premises, he spent time observing the building and later walked through its corridors with assistance, visiting various departments, medical rooms, and equipment sections. He interacted with staff members, some of whom shared some old photographs from his earlier years at the hospital.
Established nearly 130 years ago, Campbell Hospital was the workplace of Dr. Cutting from 1961 to 1973. During his tenure, child mortality rates in and around Jammalamadugu were high. He conducted research to determine the causes and identified protein and calorie deficiencies as major factors contributing to child deaths.
Focusing on preventive care, improved nutrition, and timely medical intervention, he worked toward reducing mortality rates. He also facilitated specialised procedures, including heart- and kidney-related surgeries for children, and expanded paediatric services at the hospital. Over time, patients from different parts of India and abroad sought treatment at the facility.
Dr. Cutting’s work drew the attention of international organisations, including the World Health Organization and UNICEF, whose representatives visited Jammalamadugu to study his research and methods. Subsequently, he was deputed to contribute to child health initiatives in regions such as Africa, Uganda, and Bangladesh. Over the course of his career, he served in the medical profession for nearly 85 years.
Dr. Cutting returned to Campbell Hospital after 53 years at the invitation of the current superintendent, Augustine Raju. He was accompanied by his wife, son Colin Cutting, daughter Katrina Cutting, son-in-law Peter Ellen, and granddaughter Beth Cutting.
During the visit, he described his years in Jammalamadugu as an important phase of his professional life. Doctors and staff at the hospital acknowledged his contributions during his tenure and welcomed him during the visit.
Read More: