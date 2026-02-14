ETV Bharat / state

After Five Decades, London-Based Doctor Revisits Campbell Hospital In Jammalamadugu

Jammalamadugu: A 94-year-old doctor from London revisited Campbell Hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Jammalamadugu, where he had served as a paediatrician more than five decades ago. Dr. William Cutting arrived at the hospital on Friday with his wife and family members. Upon reaching the premises, he spent time observing the building and later walked through its corridors with assistance, visiting various departments, medical rooms, and equipment sections. He interacted with staff members, some of whom shared some old photographs from his earlier years at the hospital.

Established nearly 130 years ago, Campbell Hospital was the workplace of Dr. Cutting from 1961 to 1973. During his tenure, child mortality rates in and around Jammalamadugu were high. He conducted research to determine the causes and identified protein and calorie deficiencies as major factors contributing to child deaths.

Focusing on preventive care, improved nutrition, and timely medical intervention, he worked toward reducing mortality rates. He also facilitated specialised procedures, including heart- and kidney-related surgeries for children, and expanded paediatric services at the hospital. Over time, patients from different parts of India and abroad sought treatment at the facility.