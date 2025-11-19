ETV Bharat / state

A Leopard That Strayed Into A Residential Building In Nagpur Is Tranquilised By Forest Staff

Nagpur: On Wednesday morning, Anil Raut's son Alok was on his way to the terrace, on the third floor of their house in Bhandewadi. He wanted to soak in the sun to enjoy the apricity, as he had just finished his bath. He stopped in his stride after he spotted a long tail outside the room on the second floor. Not for a moment did Alok suspect there could be a leopard in their house.

After seeing the tail, Alok Raut attempted to identify the animal that had entered the house by kicking it with his slippers. Initially, he felt it could be a tiger, since the animal looked rather big. The animal did not respond when Alok tried to hit it with a slipper. That is when he told his father that he thought he had seen a leopard. Initially, Anil Raut too did not think it was a real animal. Suddenly, the residents spotted it on the second floor of a three-story structure, and there was commotion in the entire neighbourhood.

Then it dawned Anil, it was actually a wild leopard. He immediately shut all the doors leading to the second floor of his home. "I immediately notified the forest officials that a leopard had broken into our house and notified. The forest department promptly notified by the Pardi police, who also put up strict surveillance throughout the entire region," Anil said.

The forest department dispatched a team at his house after taking all the details. It became clear that the leopard's safe recovery would be a difficult task because the building was tall. Initially, all the roads that led to their house were blocked. The team members understood the entire layout and prepared their plans to inject the animal and capture it.