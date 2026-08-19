ETV Bharat / state

'A Legacy Of Negligence': Bengal CM Blames Mamata Govt For Kolkata Hotel Fire

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday alleged that the devastating fire at a hotel in Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street was a grim reminder of the "legacy of negligence" left behind by the previous regime.

Five Bangladeshis were among nine people killed in the fire while six others were injured and released after primary treatment, the foreign ministry here said. Among the five deceased, four were from the same family.

As per the Bangladesh High Commission, the deceased Bangladeshis have been identified as Sharnashish Datta (3), Afsana Shimmin (27), Debashish Datta (39) and Md Akram Ali (63) from Kushtia and Ahmed Babu (3) from Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has contacted the families of the deceased and is in contact with hospitals and local police to extend necessary assistance to the fellow nationals affected by the incident.