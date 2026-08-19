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'A Legacy Of Negligence': Bengal CM Blames Mamata Govt For Kolkata Hotel Fire

Suvendu Adhikari alleges previous administration allowed commercial properties to operate without restraint and failed to enforce basic compliance audits, report Surajit Dutta and Sahajan Purakait.

'A Legacy Of Negligence': Bengal CM Blames Mamata Govt For Kolkata Hotel Fire
File photo of Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday alleged that the devastating fire at a hotel in Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street was a grim reminder of the "legacy of negligence" left behind by the previous regime.

Five Bangladeshis were among nine people killed in the fire while six others were injured and released after primary treatment, the foreign ministry here said. Among the five deceased, four were from the same family.

As per the Bangladesh High Commission, the deceased Bangladeshis have been identified as Sharnashish Datta (3), Afsana Shimmin (27), Debashish Datta (39) and Md Akram Ali (63) from Kushtia and Ahmed Babu (3) from Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has contacted the families of the deceased and is in contact with hospitals and local police to extend necessary assistance to the fellow nationals affected by the incident.

Also, the mission has opened a 24-hour helpline to provide assistance to the victims. Bangladesh Foreign Ministry is also in contact with the relevant Indian authorities.

Early in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his sympathies to all those who lost their family members.

Taking to his X handle, Bengal CM said, while the government remains focused on the rescue and relief operations and investigation regarding what went wrong, it is impossible to ignore the reality.

"This tragedy is a grim reminder of the legacy of negligence left behind by the previous regime. For years, the City’s and State's infrastructure was allowed to grow unchecked, with structures being permitted to be built and operate as hotels and other businesses while completely ignoring mandatory fire safety norms. The previous administration systematically looked the other way, failing to enforce basic compliance audits and allowing these unsafe conditions to fester. We are now working tirelessly to undo the damage of that era and to enforce the safety standards that should have been in place all along," Adhikari said.

Also Read

  1. 'No Alarm Or Emergency Exit, Somehow Escaped With My Child': Bangladeshi Man Recounts Kolkata Hotel Fire Horror
  2. 18 Killed In Kolkata And Birbhum Fire Incidents In 48 Hours: Bengal Motels Turn Into Death Traps - 10 Points

TAGGED:

KOLKATA HOTEL FIRE
SUVENDU ADHIKARI
MAMATA BANERJEE
BANGLADESH HIGH COMMISSION
CM BLAMES MAMATA GOVT FOR FIRE

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