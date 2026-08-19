'A Legacy Of Negligence': Bengal CM Blames Mamata Govt For Kolkata Hotel Fire
Suvendu Adhikari alleges previous administration allowed commercial properties to operate without restraint and failed to enforce basic compliance audits, report Surajit Dutta and Sahajan Purakait.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday alleged that the devastating fire at a hotel in Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street was a grim reminder of the "legacy of negligence" left behind by the previous regime.
Five Bangladeshis were among nine people killed in the fire while six others were injured and released after primary treatment, the foreign ministry here said. Among the five deceased, four were from the same family.
As per the Bangladesh High Commission, the deceased Bangladeshis have been identified as Sharnashish Datta (3), Afsana Shimmin (27), Debashish Datta (39) and Md Akram Ali (63) from Kushtia and Ahmed Babu (3) from Dhaka.
The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has contacted the families of the deceased and is in contact with hospitals and local police to extend necessary assistance to the fellow nationals affected by the incident.
Also, the mission has opened a 24-hour helpline to provide assistance to the victims. Bangladesh Foreign Ministry is also in contact with the relevant Indian authorities.
Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2021
Early in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his sympathies to all those who lost their family members.
Taking to his X handle, Bengal CM said, while the government remains focused on the rescue and relief operations and investigation regarding what went wrong, it is impossible to ignore the reality.
Shocked and anguished by the tragic fire incident at the hotel on Mirza Galib Street in Kolkata.— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) August 19, 2026
While we remain focused on the rescue & relief operations and conduct investigation regarding what went wrong, it is impossible to ignore the reality we are facing today. This…
"This tragedy is a grim reminder of the legacy of negligence left behind by the previous regime. For years, the City’s and State's infrastructure was allowed to grow unchecked, with structures being permitted to be built and operate as hotels and other businesses while completely ignoring mandatory fire safety norms. The previous administration systematically looked the other way, failing to enforce basic compliance audits and allowing these unsafe conditions to fester. We are now working tirelessly to undo the damage of that era and to enforce the safety standards that should have been in place all along," Adhikari said.
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