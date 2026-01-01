ETV Bharat / state

A Leek In Mountains Of Kaas On New Year's Party, Nearly Cost A Young Labourer His Life

Satara: A New Year's party proved to be life-threatening for 27-year-old Aditya Kamble, a labourer. Kamble, along with five other friends, had gone to Siddhtek Hotel on Kas road in the Mahadare-Yavateshwar area. This young group began preparations for their party as they spread a flex banner on the ground next to a cliff behind the hotel. As Kamble's friends pulled out the packed chicken 65 and soft beverages, he stepped aside to take a quick leek, instead of using the toilet in the hotel.

This shortcut proved to be life-threatening for Kamble, who stumbled and fell 400-feet-deep in the Mahadare-Yavateshwar abyss, in a split of a second. After a while, Kamble's friends got concerned and went to look for him. They got scared as they feared he may have slipped and alerted the hotel owner. He in turn called on Chandrasen Pawar, the chairman of Shivendraraje Bhosale Rescue team. They also alerted the Satara Rural police, who usually depend on this rescue team for saving people in this mountainous region.

Pawar told ETV Bharat, "Our rescue team comprised 15 of us who hiked into the forest along with our equipment as soon as we learned of this incident. After nearly four hours of trekking through the forest, we finally reached the location and found Kamble. At that time, his eyes were open, but he soon fell unconscious."

The trekking group worked hard to rescue him from the deep valley. Despite the biting cold, the rescue team conducted a three-hour rescue operation, brought the injured young man out, near Mahadare. He was immediately put in an ambulance and taken to the Satara District Government Hospital.