ETV Bharat / state

Homemaker From Haryana's Karnal Turns Family Tragedy Into Global 'Laddu' Empire

Karnal : A homemaker from Kurlan village, Anu Joon’s life took a drastic turn four years ago when a devastating road accident left her husband with a lost leg and the family with nearly Rs 40 lakhs in medical debt. At the time, Anu was running a wholesale clothing business, but the financial strain of her husband's multiple surgeries pushed them to the brink.

Refusing to give up, Anu turned a family crisis into a success story. She mastered a new craft of making traditional laddus. Using pure desi ghee and authentic recipes, she now produces 30 different varieties of Laddus made with ‘Desi ghee.’ What started as a desperate attempt to save her family has blossomed into a thriving enterprise with a turnover in lakhs.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat the woman entrepreneur from Karnal, recounted her early days, stating, "Initially, I was involved in the wholesale clothing business, where I was earning a good income. However, four years ago, my husband met with a road accident. He underwent multiple surgeries, and his medical treatment cost between Rs 35 and Rs 40 lakhs. This further worsened our family's financial situation. We faced severe financial distress due to my husband's accident and subsequent medical expenses. Subsequently, my husband lost one of his legs. It was during this challenging period that a new chapter—one filled with new challenges—began in our lives."

A Karnal Homemaker Turned A Family Tragedy Into A Global Laddu Empire (ETV Bharat)

Anu further explained, "Amidst our financial struggles, I still had to look after my family. Consequently, I decided to venture into a new line of work. With absolutely no initial investment, I began making laddus from the comfort of my home. I chose this path because I have a deep passion for cooking. I had grown up watching my mother and grandmother make laddus; that is where I got the idea, and thus, I embarked on my laddu-making enterprise."