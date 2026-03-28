Homemaker From Haryana's Karnal Turns Family Tragedy Into Global 'Laddu' Empire
Anu Joon is now shipping 30 varieties of Laddus to the USA and Canada
Published : March 28, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Karnal : A homemaker from Kurlan village, Anu Joon’s life took a drastic turn four years ago when a devastating road accident left her husband with a lost leg and the family with nearly Rs 40 lakhs in medical debt. At the time, Anu was running a wholesale clothing business, but the financial strain of her husband's multiple surgeries pushed them to the brink.
Refusing to give up, Anu turned a family crisis into a success story. She mastered a new craft of making traditional laddus. Using pure desi ghee and authentic recipes, she now produces 30 different varieties of Laddus made with ‘Desi ghee.’ What started as a desperate attempt to save her family has blossomed into a thriving enterprise with a turnover in lakhs.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat the woman entrepreneur from Karnal, recounted her early days, stating, "Initially, I was involved in the wholesale clothing business, where I was earning a good income. However, four years ago, my husband met with a road accident. He underwent multiple surgeries, and his medical treatment cost between Rs 35 and Rs 40 lakhs. This further worsened our family's financial situation. We faced severe financial distress due to my husband's accident and subsequent medical expenses. Subsequently, my husband lost one of his legs. It was during this challenging period that a new chapter—one filled with new challenges—began in our lives."
Anu further explained, "Amidst our financial struggles, I still had to look after my family. Consequently, I decided to venture into a new line of work. With absolutely no initial investment, I began making laddus from the comfort of my home. I chose this path because I have a deep passion for cooking. I had grown up watching my mother and grandmother make laddus; that is where I got the idea, and thus, I embarked on my laddu-making enterprise."
Speaking about her earnings, Anu shared, "When I first started out, we were facing a severe shortage of funds. I posted an announcement about my new laddu business in a social media group, and the response I received was overwhelming. My very first order—for 3 kilograms of laddus—came from Hisar.
On receiving the advance payment, I used that money to purchase the necessary ingredients, and that marked the beginning of a brand-new journey. Today, I am earning approximately Rs 2 lakhs per month, though there are times when the workload becomes even heavier." "But the monthly income consistently reaches two lakh rupees."
To take this small venture to a larger scale, Anu launched her startup under the name 'MJ Shuddh Rasoi' (MJ Pure Kitchen). “My work began in a tiny kitchen within my home. Now, from that very same small kitchen, I am engaged in making laddus, pickles, chutneys, and spices."
There is a significant demand for Anu's laddus in international markets as well. Regarding this, Anu states, "The demand for my pure Desi Ghee laddus and other products has grown substantially. My laddus are being shipped to several countries abroad, including the USA, Australia, and Canada. There, too, my products are in high demand.”
Anu prepares approximately 30 different varieties. These “laddus can be stored for up to six months.
Anu's husband, Jitendra, remarked, "There was a time when we had absolutely nothing to eat in our home. However, through her sheer determination and hard work, Anu not only improved her family's financial situation but also proved that a woman from a rural background can carve out a distinct identity for herself. I am proud of my wife.
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