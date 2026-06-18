ETV Bharat / state

A Party Divided: TMC Split Wide Open As Rival Factions Share Opposition Benches In Bengal Assembly

Kolkata: An unexpected episode took place in the politics of West Bengal on Thursday morning. Bengal Legislative Assembly, which normally remains busy with intense battles between the treasury and the opposition benches, became the stage of the surreal.

Following the stormy mathematics of the elections in 2026, it was clear to everyone that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was divided into two blocs within the opposition, an event unprecedented in the history of the House.

Pleasantries and a court ruling

The drama began just before 11 am at the entrance of the Assembly building. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Speaker Rathindranath Bose arrived at the entrance of the Assembly building. Upon noticing them, Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee extended his hand in greeting.

Shortly before this, the Calcutta High Court had ruled that Ritabrata would continue to function as the Leader of the Opposition, upholding the Speaker's earlier decision. Naturally, he wore a broad smile.

After exchanging pleasantries, Banerjee went back inside. A short while later, a message spread that Governor RN Ravi was entering the Assembly. A message was conveyed to the Leader of the Opposition on behalf of the Chief Minister.

The MLA from Uluberia East hurriedly returned to the entrance. Together, the three of them welcomed the Governor and escorted him into the Assembly. The Governor's address began. Scenes of the Governor being welcomed in this manner were frequently witnessed during the CPM era.

Inside the House, the 'Mamata-Trinamool' faction and the 'Rebel-Trinamool' faction occupied separate blocks—a sight never before seen in the Assembly. The MLAs belonging to the Mamata-Trinamool faction sat at the very end of the opposition benches.

Former Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and former Speaker Biman Banerjee were seen at the forefront of the seating order. The 'rebel' block, meanwhile, was led by the Leader of the Opposition himself, Ritabrata Banerjee. Former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Javed Khan sat on the same bench. ISF leader Naushad Siddique and CPM MLA Mustafizur Rahman were also present in the Assembly that day, alongside two Congress MLAs.

Absence of agenda, no participatory role

Since there was no specific agenda in the Assembly other than the Governor's address, there was little opportunity for any opposition leader to play a particularly active role. However, Ritabrata Banerjee—the leader of the rebel Trinamool faction—was the only one seen playing an active role in the chamber in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition.

Typically, the Assembly is synonymous with the heat of the ruling-versus-opposition dynamic—an atmosphere charged with heated exchanges, taunts, and acerbic remarks. Yet, the political arithmetic following the 2026 election seems to have altered this conventional picture. While the ruling party is clearly defined, there remains room for ambiguity regarding who exactly constitutes the principal opposition. Political circles are questioning the extent to which this group—nominally in the opposition—will actually adopt an anti-government stance.