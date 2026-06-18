A Party Divided: TMC Split Wide Open As Rival Factions Share Opposition Benches In Bengal Assembly
It became glaringly apparent that TMC is divided into two blocs within the opposition, an event unprecedented in history of the House, writes Surajit Datta.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 11:46 PM IST|
Updated : June 18, 2026 at 11:53 PM IST
Kolkata: An unexpected episode took place in the politics of West Bengal on Thursday morning. Bengal Legislative Assembly, which normally remains busy with intense battles between the treasury and the opposition benches, became the stage of the surreal.
Following the stormy mathematics of the elections in 2026, it was clear to everyone that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was divided into two blocs within the opposition, an event unprecedented in the history of the House.
Pleasantries and a court ruling
The drama began just before 11 am at the entrance of the Assembly building. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Speaker Rathindranath Bose arrived at the entrance of the Assembly building. Upon noticing them, Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee extended his hand in greeting.
Shortly before this, the Calcutta High Court had ruled that Ritabrata would continue to function as the Leader of the Opposition, upholding the Speaker's earlier decision. Naturally, he wore a broad smile.
After exchanging pleasantries, Banerjee went back inside. A short while later, a message spread that Governor RN Ravi was entering the Assembly. A message was conveyed to the Leader of the Opposition on behalf of the Chief Minister.
The MLA from Uluberia East hurriedly returned to the entrance. Together, the three of them welcomed the Governor and escorted him into the Assembly. The Governor's address began. Scenes of the Governor being welcomed in this manner were frequently witnessed during the CPM era.
Inside the House, the 'Mamata-Trinamool' faction and the 'Rebel-Trinamool' faction occupied separate blocks—a sight never before seen in the Assembly. The MLAs belonging to the Mamata-Trinamool faction sat at the very end of the opposition benches.
Former Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and former Speaker Biman Banerjee were seen at the forefront of the seating order. The 'rebel' block, meanwhile, was led by the Leader of the Opposition himself, Ritabrata Banerjee. Former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Javed Khan sat on the same bench. ISF leader Naushad Siddique and CPM MLA Mustafizur Rahman were also present in the Assembly that day, alongside two Congress MLAs.
Absence of agenda, no participatory role
Since there was no specific agenda in the Assembly other than the Governor's address, there was little opportunity for any opposition leader to play a particularly active role. However, Ritabrata Banerjee—the leader of the rebel Trinamool faction—was the only one seen playing an active role in the chamber in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition.
Typically, the Assembly is synonymous with the heat of the ruling-versus-opposition dynamic—an atmosphere charged with heated exchanges, taunts, and acerbic remarks. Yet, the political arithmetic following the 2026 election seems to have altered this conventional picture. While the ruling party is clearly defined, there remains room for ambiguity regarding who exactly constitutes the principal opposition. Political circles are questioning the extent to which this group—nominally in the opposition—will actually adopt an anti-government stance.
A Fractured Floor: 38 vs 14
The pro-Mamata Trinamool MLAs, who are fewer in number, have indicated that they will not adopt a fiercely anti-government attitude for the time being. Instead, they have questioned why the government—which advocates for ending violence against women—is failing to take action against Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, who faces similar allegations. In response, Ritabrata retorted that they ought to remain silent for the next 15 years. Today’s tally showed 38 people accompanying Ritabrata, while 14 were with Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and Kunal Ghosh; the remaining Trinamool MLAs were absent.
After the session, the Leader of the Opposition held a press conference. Kunal Ghosh and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay also addressed the media. They stated clearly that the government has only just assumed power; despite occupying the opposition benches, Trinamool does not wish to pursue a path of harsh criticism immediately. When journalists asked which faction of Trinamool this stance represented, Kunal launched an attack on Ritabrata. He stated bluntly that he did not wish to comment on Ritabrata.
Kunal remarked, "Today, the Governor stated in his address that the government is taking a firm stand against violence against women. How, then, does that leader [Ritabrata] hold the status of Leader of the Opposition? There are allegations of violence against women against him. Why is no action being taken?"
War of words: TMC vs TMC
Kunal also questioned why Ritabrata and his associates remain silent regarding the attacks on opposition members following the elections and the eviction of hawkers in the heart of Kolkata. He quipped that their opposition is merely a sham. "People are watching everything; they will bring about a change when the opportunity arises."
In a counter-response, Ritabrata Banerjee said, "They ought to remain silent for the next 15 years. The culture that existed during Buddhadeb Babu's tenure was destroyed over the last 15 years; we are trying to restore it. There is time for opposition. A five-hour discussion on the Governor's address will take place; I will say what needs to be said then."
A peculiar political arithmetic
No political analyst can recall ever seeing such a 'peculiar opposition brigade' before! When asked about his strategy, CPM member Mustafizur Rahman—belonging to the opposition camp—stated, "We stand with the working class. In this situation, if the government takes any anti-people measure, we will oppose it, regardless of what others might do."
Indian politics has always been colourful. Political equations often create situations that are hard to even imagine. Witnessing such unprecedented scenes in the Bengal Legislative Assembly reminds many of the late BJP leader and former Union Minister Pramod Mahajan. Clips of various speeches he delivered in the Lok Sabha have now gone viral on social media.
Once, while addressing Parliament, he recounted an anecdote from his visit to China. Pramod had travelled to China on an official visit alongside several Union Ministers and other MPs. There, a Chinese MP asked him about the nature of Indian democracy. Pramod replied, "Let me introduce you to a few people; that will help you understand the dynamics of Indian democracy."
He then introduced the Chinese MP to three individuals. The first was a member of the second-largest party, yet he supported the government from the outside. The third person belonged to the third-largest party and was part of the ruling coalition, yet did not support the government. And the fourth person was the sole MP from his party—yet he was the one calling the shots in the government!