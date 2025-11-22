A Hotelier's Devotion: Collecting Ganga Water For Over Two Decades
Published : November 22, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST
By Surya Prakash Nautiyal
Uttarkashi: Ganga water is considered sacred in every Hindu home. The water of the Bhagirathi river flowing from Gomukh and the Satopanth in Uttarkashi, is called Ganga water. Every Hindu keeps Ganga water in their home. Ganga water is used in every religious ritual.
Arvind Kudiyal from Uttarkashi is passionate about collecting Ganga water. His day starts with a sip of Ganga water every morning.
"The quality of Ganga water has not deteriorated at all. It is the same today as it was in 2002," says Kudiyal, who has been collecting Ganga water for the past 24 years. Kudiyal's nephew, Pandit Suresh Prasad Semwal, is the secretary of the Gangotri Temple Committee.
Ganga water is considered extremely sacred, liberating one from sins and purifying one's life. It is used in rituals and auspicious ceremonies. It is believed that bathing in the Ganga water leads to salvation. Furthermore, Ganga water brings positive energy.
Kudiyal, now 56, is a hotelier. He is passionate about collecting Ganga water. His collection of Ganga water is preserved in his hotel's reception area, marking it with the year, date, and time.
Kudiyal, also a religious and social activist, is an assistant manager at Shri Vishwanath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya and the general secretary of the Ashtadash Mahapuran Samiti. He was inspired by his father to collect Ganga water.
He explains that his faith and devotion to Mother Ganga comes from his father, the late Darshanlal Kudiyal. His father used to perform the ritual of worshipping the Shivalinga at the Vishwanath Temple with Ganga water every day. He also took him along to the opening ceremony of the Gangotri Dham.
"I have a collection of Ganga water collected during the opening of the Gangotri Dham doors on Akshaya Tritiya, from 2002 to the current year, 2025. It is stored in 10-litre plastic gallons," he said.
He collects water from Gangotri Dham every year on the holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya. “Whenever someone asks us for Ganga water for religious rituals, we provide them with Ganga water from different years. Our demand is that if the government provides a good road to Gangotri Dham, Mother Ganga herself will provide livelihood to the people here through religious and adventure tourism," he added.
In addition to Ganga water from Gangotri Dham, Kudiyal also has water from Mansarovar in Tibet, Pangong Lake in Ladakh, the origin of the Beas River, Ganga Sagar, Amritsar, Badrinath, Trimbeshwar and Bhimashankar in Maharashtra and 21 ponds in Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.
