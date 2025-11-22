ETV Bharat / state

A Hotelier's Devotion: Collecting Ganga Water For Over Two Decades

By Surya Prakash Nautiyal

Uttarkashi: Ganga water is considered sacred in every Hindu home. The water of the Bhagirathi river flowing from Gomukh and the Satopanth in Uttarkashi, is called Ganga water. Every Hindu keeps Ganga water in their home. Ganga water is used in every religious ritual.

Arvind Kudiyal from Uttarkashi is passionate about collecting Ganga water. His day starts with a sip of Ganga water every morning.

"The quality of Ganga water has not deteriorated at all. It is the same today as it was in 2002," says Kudiyal, who has been collecting Ganga water for the past 24 years. Kudiyal's nephew, Pandit Suresh Prasad Semwal, is the secretary of the Gangotri Temple Committee.

Ganga water is considered extremely sacred, liberating one from sins and purifying one's life. It is used in rituals and auspicious ceremonies. It is believed that bathing in the Ganga water leads to salvation. Furthermore, Ganga water brings positive energy.

Kudiyal, now 56, is a hotelier. He is passionate about collecting Ganga water. His collection of Ganga water is preserved in his hotel's reception area, marking it with the year, date, and time.