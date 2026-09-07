A Hair Raising Dilemma: Keralam's 4,00,000 Barbers And Beauticians Caught In A Regulatory Trap
The Kerala State PCB and Haritha Kerala Mission maintain that there is no official mechanism for collection and processing of hair, finds C S Sidhardhan.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: At least four lakh people working in Keralam's barbering and beauty industry are caught in a peculiar regulatory dilemma over a seemingly simple question: What should they do with the hair collected from their establishments?
For decades, hair collected from barber shops and beauty parlours was either dumped in open areas or burnt. But such practices can now invite legal action due to environmental and waste-management regulations.
At the same time, the Haritha Karma Sena does not collect the hair, maintaining that hair is not classified as waste under the existing system.
The situation has placed thousands of shop owners in a difficult position. While applying for new licences or renewing existing licences, barber shops and beauty parlours are required to specify how they dispose of the hair generated at their establishments. However, there is no official collection or processing mechanism available for them.
Shop Owners Left Without Options
Local self-government institutions have reportedly sought details from barber shops on how they process or dispose of collected hair. Shop owners are also required to pay an advance user fee ranging from ₹1,200 to ₹2,400 to local bodies for waste-management services.
However, the Haritha Karma Sena does not collect hair from these establishments.
With no official disposal system in place, many shop owners depend on scrap dealers, including those from outside Kerala. In several cases, shop owners reportedly have to pay these dealers to take away the accumulated hair.
The association alleges that the hair is subsequently dumped in isolated locations and water bodies or processed through unscientific methods.
Small barber shops in urban areas are among the worst affected, as they often lack storage space to accumulate hair while waiting for a disposal solution.
Local Bodies Yet to Find a Solution
The Barber Shop Owners' Association has submitted several petitions to the government seeking an official mechanism for hair collection and processing. However, the association says no effective solution has been implemented so far.
The barbering and beautician sector provides livelihoods to more than four lakh people in Kerala.
C T Muralidharan, Keralam state president of the All India Barber Beautician Workers Association, told ETV Bharat on Monday that the government and local self-government institutions have failed to address a problem that is directly affecting the survival of thousands of small establishments.
According to the association, shop owners are being asked to comply with waste-disposal requirements without being provided with a practical mechanism to dispose of the hair generated every day.
PCB, Haritha Mission Point Elsewhere
The Kerala State Pollution Control Board and the Haritha Kerala Mission maintain that there is currently no dedicated department or official mechanism in the state for the collection and processing of hair.
S Sreekala, chairperson of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), told ETV Bharat on Monday that the board does not currently have a system for collecting or processing hair waste.
The Haritha Kerala Mission said that it had recently invited Expressions of Interest for the collection of hair. However, no vendors reportedly came forward.
At the same time, reports indicate that applications submitted by two agencies interested in hair collection and processing have been pending before the mission for years.
Both the PCB and the Haritha Kerala Mission have maintained that the issue should ultimately be addressed by the local self-government institutions.
Exporters Not Interested in Short Hair
India is one of the world's major exporters of human hair, primarily used in the manufacture of wigs, extensions and other products.
However, the hair collected from ordinary barber shops has little commercial demand because of its short length.
Hair-exporting companies primarily procure long hair, including hair donated at temples, which has greater value in the international market.
Hair-exporting companies operate from districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. During 2024–25, Indian companies reportedly earned around $17.2 million (approximately Rs 162 crore) from exports of long human hair, with Myanmar, Bangladesh and the UAE among the key destinations.
For Kerala's barbers and beauticians, however, the booming hair-export industry offers little relief.
Until the government or local bodies establish a scientific and officially recognised system for collecting and processing short hair, thousands of small establishments will remain trapped between environmental regulations and the absence of a legally viable disposal mechanism.
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