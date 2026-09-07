ETV Bharat / state

A Hair Raising Dilemma: Keralam's 4,00,000 Barbers And Beauticians Caught In A Regulatory Trap

For new licences or renewing existing licences, barber shops and beauty parlours are required to specify how they dispose of the hair generated at their establishments. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: At least four lakh people working in Keralam's barbering and beauty industry are caught in a peculiar regulatory dilemma over a seemingly simple question: What should they do with the hair collected from their establishments?

For decades, hair collected from barber shops and beauty parlours was either dumped in open areas or burnt. But such practices can now invite legal action due to environmental and waste-management regulations.

At the same time, the Haritha Karma Sena does not collect the hair, maintaining that hair is not classified as waste under the existing system.

The situation has placed thousands of shop owners in a difficult position. While applying for new licences or renewing existing licences, barber shops and beauty parlours are required to specify how they dispose of the hair generated at their establishments. However, there is no official collection or processing mechanism available for them.

Shop Owners Left Without Options

Local self-government institutions have reportedly sought details from barber shops on how they process or dispose of collected hair. Shop owners are also required to pay an advance user fee ranging from ₹1,200 to ₹2,400 to local bodies for waste-management services.

However, the Haritha Karma Sena does not collect hair from these establishments.

With no official disposal system in place, many shop owners depend on scrap dealers, including those from outside Kerala. In several cases, shop owners reportedly have to pay these dealers to take away the accumulated hair.

The association alleges that the hair is subsequently dumped in isolated locations and water bodies or processed through unscientific methods.

Small barber shops in urban areas are among the worst affected, as they often lack storage space to accumulate hair while waiting for a disposal solution.

Local Bodies Yet to Find a Solution

The Barber Shop Owners' Association has submitted several petitions to the government seeking an official mechanism for hair collection and processing. However, the association says no effective solution has been implemented so far.

The barbering and beautician sector provides livelihoods to more than four lakh people in Kerala.

C T Muralidharan, Keralam state president of the All India Barber Beautician Workers Association, told ETV Bharat on Monday that the government and local self-government institutions have failed to address a problem that is directly affecting the survival of thousands of small establishments.

According to the association, shop owners are being asked to comply with waste-disposal requirements without being provided with a practical mechanism to dispose of the hair generated every day.

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