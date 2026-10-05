ETV Bharat / state

A Giant Leap: Kokernag Youth Shahid Mugloo Becomes First Licensed Skydiver From Jammu And Kashmir

Kokernag Youth Shahid Mugloo Becomes First Licensed Skydiver From Jammu And Kashmir ( Special Arrangement )

Anantnag: A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has claimed to have become the first licensed skydiver from the region.

Shahid Muzaffar Mugloo from Gadol area of Kokernag has obtained his license after undergoing formal skydiving training in Russia. His journey of touching the heights of the sky is not merely a dream, but a story of relentless hard work, facing risks, and unwavering belief in his goal. Taking a free-fall leap from the sky to the earth requires more than just courage; it demands training, technical expertise, physical fitness, mental resilience, and the ability to make split-second decisions. Perhaps it is for these very reasons that this journey became so distinctive. Kokernag Youth Shahid Mugloo Becomes First Licensed Skydiver From Jammu And Kashmir (Special Arrangement) On one hand lay the skies of Russia, while on the other, back home, parents were praying for their son's success. Today, as he touches the heights of the sky, his achievement stands as a testament not only to his own hard work but also to the prayers, encouragement, and sacrifices of his family. For his parents, there could be no greater moment of pride than seeing their son not only turn his dream into reality but also bring glory to the name of Jammu and Kashmir on the global stage. Following this extraordinary achievement, Shahid spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about his journey of struggle and training. Shahid said that he received his early education at an Army Goodwill School, subsequently completed his B.Tech in Pune, and has been working for an American company for the past five and a half years.