A Giant Leap: Kokernag Youth Shahid Mugloo Becomes First Licensed Skydiver From Jammu And Kashmir
Hailing from Anantnag district, Shahid said that he wanted to achieve something unique in life and bring honour to his parents, reports Deen Imran.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Anantnag: A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has claimed to have become the first licensed skydiver from the region.
Shahid Muzaffar Mugloo from Gadol area of Kokernag has obtained his license after undergoing formal skydiving training in Russia. His journey of touching the heights of the sky is not merely a dream, but a story of relentless hard work, facing risks, and unwavering belief in his goal.
Taking a free-fall leap from the sky to the earth requires more than just courage; it demands training, technical expertise, physical fitness, mental resilience, and the ability to make split-second decisions. Perhaps it is for these very reasons that this journey became so distinctive.
On one hand lay the skies of Russia, while on the other, back home, parents were praying for their son's success. Today, as he touches the heights of the sky, his achievement stands as a testament not only to his own hard work but also to the prayers, encouragement, and sacrifices of his family. For his parents, there could be no greater moment of pride than seeing their son not only turn his dream into reality but also bring glory to the name of Jammu and Kashmir on the global stage.
Following this extraordinary achievement, Shahid spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about his journey of struggle and training. Shahid said that he received his early education at an Army Goodwill School, subsequently completed his B.Tech in Pune, and has been working for an American company for the past five and a half years.
Shahid stated that his dream was to achieve something unique in life and bring honour to his parents. Driven by this passion, he traveled to Russia to undergo skydiving training and obtained an 'A' license. According to Shahid, his goal is to promote extreme sports in the Valley and create new opportunities for the youth. He urged people not to waste their lives, to pursue their dreams, to serve their parents, and to make life easier for others.
Shahid’s mother, a school teacher by profession, said she was initially very anxious when she learned her son was going to skydive. However, upon seeing the jump, she felt immense pride in him. She described him as a source of pride for their home, family, and village. She prays every morning for his continued success and safety, hoping that the children at her school also achieve similar success in life. She considers herself fortunate that her son has reached this milestone and prays that the Almighty grants every child a positive mindset, courage, and success.
Shahid’s grandfather expresses profound gratitude to the Almighty for blessing them with a grandson who has accomplished a feat for Jammu and Kashmir that no one had ever achieved before. He said that his success has brought honour not only to Anantnag but to the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that if parents provide the right guidance and proper upbringing, their children can certainly achieve great things in life.
Shahid’s father, Muzaffar Ahmed recalled that Shahid first spoke to him about skydiving in 2025—a subject about which he initially had little knowledge. Later, upon learning about the trip to Russia and the skydiving training involved, he felt some concern; nevertheless, he encouraged his son to pursue his dream while exercising caution.
Muzaffar admitted to feeling anxious when he first received the video of Shahid’s jump at home, yet he simultaneously felt immense pride in his son. Muzaffar said that Shahid has brought honor to the entire family not only through his success but also through his courage and determination.
The journey—from a lesser known village to the skies of Russia—is not merely a story of one young man's success; it is proof that with big dreams, high spirits, and persistent hard work, the youth of Kashmir can conquer any sky in the world.
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