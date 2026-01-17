A Gaya Village With A Difference And A Legacy Of Government Service
Mahkar is a village of former chief minister, ITI technicians, SDOs, peons and watchmen.
Gaya: Mahkar is a small village in Gaya district of Bihar, located in the Khizersarai block. It is about 45 kilometres from the district headquarters. The village does not have a large population. It consists of only about 100 houses, but this village of 100 houses is discussed in more ways than one. The picture of the village has changed rapidly in the last 12 years.
Mahkar is known as a village with government employees, along with having a minister, former Chief Minister, officers, ITI technicians, educational institutes, good healthcare facilities, large-scale irrigation facilities for farmers, and employment generation opportunities.
Pankaj Kumar, a young man from the village, says, “People from this village hold high positions in various government departments, from SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) to peons and watchmen.”
Seventy-five-year-old Mishri Singh says, "In Mahkar village, which has settlements of all castes, the demand for a school first arose in 1982. The government then built a building with mud and started a primary school. Even after many years, the primary school continued to operate in the same mud building until 2000, but now, since 2014, several magnificent brick buildings have been constructed for education in this very Mahkar village."
Mishri Singh is a childhood friend of Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of Bihar. They studied together and grew up together since the 1960s when they attended elementary school. Both were married at a young age. Mishri Singh says that people of many castes live in the village. However, the area where Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's residence is located in this village is not inhabited by people of the Manjhi community. The development of this village has been carried out without any discrimination.
"Manjhi developed the village without any caste discrimination. He uplifted those who were at the bottom of the economic and educational ladder. He has also done great work for the people of the Manjhi community. Today, people from the village hold high positions in government departments, and where there was not even a middle school, there is now a college," says Mishri Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi's friend.
Villager Jageshwar Sharma says that in one extended family in the village, approximately 7 people are in government service. If you consider all the jobs, big and small, there are probably 100 people in the village who are in government service, although some of them are also employed on contract in various government departments," says Jageshwar Sharma, a resident of Mahkar village.
Pawan Kumar works at the Dr. Ambedkar Residential School located in the village. He says that this village has all the high-level facilities related to education, health, banking, employment, and security. The village has a primary school, a plus-two high school, a veterinary hospital, a police station, a milk production centre and other facilities. Every house has a tap water connection. However, the water supply under the "Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal" (Tap Water to Every Household) scheme has been shut off for the past six months. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi himself has complained to the authorities about its malfunction.
Jitan Ram Manjhi's village is actually the ancestral village of the former Chief Minister. Manjhi himself could never attend school in Mahkar village because there wasn't even a school building made of mud at that time. But when he became Chief Minister in 2014, the transformation of this village began.
Villagers say that a canal has also been constructed for the farmers, which makes irrigation easier for the farmers of their village. Because of this, all kinds of crops are grown here.