A Gaya Village With A Difference And A Legacy Of Government Service

Sartaj Ahmad

Gaya: Mahkar is a small village in Gaya district of Bihar, located in the Khizersarai block. It is about 45 kilometres from the district headquarters. The village does not have a large population. It consists of only about 100 houses, but this village of 100 houses is discussed in more ways than one. The picture of the village has changed rapidly in the last 12 years.

Mahkar is known as a village with government employees, along with having a minister, former Chief Minister, officers, ITI technicians, educational institutes, good healthcare facilities, large-scale irrigation facilities for farmers, and employment generation opportunities.

Pankaj Kumar, a young man from the village, says, “People from this village hold high positions in various government departments, from SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) to peons and watchmen.”

Seventy-five-year-old Mishri Singh says, "In Mahkar village, which has settlements of all castes, the demand for a school first arose in 1982. The government then built a building with mud and started a primary school. Even after many years, the primary school continued to operate in the same mud building until 2000, but now, since 2014, several magnificent brick buildings have been constructed for education in this very Mahkar village."

Mishri Singh is a childhood friend of Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of Bihar. They studied together and grew up together since the 1960s when they attended elementary school. Both were married at a young age. Mishri Singh says that people of many castes live in the village. However, the area where Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's residence is located in this village is not inhabited by people of the Manjhi community. The development of this village has been carried out without any discrimination.