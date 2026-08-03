Uttarakhand BLO Found Dead: Husband Alleges Pressure From SIR Work, Officials Deny Workload Claim
Kamla Devi faced hostility from some residents while serving notices and was receiving frequent calls from officials regarding the pending work, reports Pradeep Mahara.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Bageshwar: A 47-year-old booth-level officer (BLO) was found dead in an apparent suicide in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, with her husband alleging that pressure related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls drove her to take the extreme step.
Election Commission authorities, however, denied that she had complained of any excessive workload.
Kamla Devi, an Anganwadi worker and a resident of Banstoli village under Kanda police station limits, was found hanging from a tree near her house early on Sunday morning. According to police, she had tea with her husband, Puran Ram, before he left to milk the family cow. When he returned, she was missing. A search led to the discovery of her body in a nearby field.
Superintendent of Police Balwant Kamboj said the case prima facie appeared to be a suicide. "The exact cause will be known only after the post-mortem examination. No formal complaint has been received so far," he said.
Puran Ram alleged that his wife had been under severe stress due to the ongoing SIR exercise. He claimed she had been assigned to distribute 88 notices relating to discrepancies in the electoral roll before the July 31 deadline, but had managed to serve only 56, leaving 32 pending. According to him, she was also facing hostility from some residents while serving notices and was receiving frequent calls from officials regarding the pending work.
"She kept worrying about the remaining notices and the upcoming SIR camp scheduled for August 5 and 6. She was under tremendous mental pressure over the past two days," he alleged.
However, Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Anil Chanyal rejected the allegation that official pressure was responsible. He said Kamla Devi had always performed her duties efficiently and had never reported any stress or difficulty to higher authorities. He also maintained that all 88 notices assigned to her had been distributed.
Kamla Devi had been serving as the BLO for Booth No. 164 (Junior High School, Ganeshpur) while simultaneously working as an Anganwadi worker. She played a key role in the first phase of the SIR by conducting door-to-door voter verification and uploading details to the electoral database. In the second phase, she was assigned notice distribution and correction-related work.
Her death has left her family in financial and emotional distress. Married in 2003, Kamla Devi was the primary breadwinner of the family. Her daughter is pursuing an MSc degree, while her son is doing higher studies. Local residents and public representatives have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and financial assistance for the bereaved family.
The incident has also reignited concerns over the workload shouldered by BLOs, many of whom are Anganwadi workers. According to officials, around 405 Anganwadi workers in Bageshwar district are currently discharging BLO duties as part of the electoral roll revision exercise.
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