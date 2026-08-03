ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand BLO Found Dead: Husband Alleges Pressure From SIR Work, Officials Deny Workload Claim

Bageshwar: A 47-year-old booth-level officer (BLO) was found dead in an apparent suicide in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, with her husband alleging that pressure related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls drove her to take the extreme step.

Election Commission authorities, however, denied that she had complained of any excessive workload.

Kamla Devi, an Anganwadi worker and a resident of Banstoli village under Kanda police station limits, was found hanging from a tree near her house early on Sunday morning. According to police, she had tea with her husband, Puran Ram, before he left to milk the family cow. When he returned, she was missing. A search led to the discovery of her body in a nearby field.

Superintendent of Police Balwant Kamboj said the case prima facie appeared to be a suicide. "The exact cause will be known only after the post-mortem examination. No formal complaint has been received so far," he said.

Puran Ram alleged that his wife had been under severe stress due to the ongoing SIR exercise. He claimed she had been assigned to distribute 88 notices relating to discrepancies in the electoral roll before the July 31 deadline, but had managed to serve only 56, leaving 32 pending. According to him, she was also facing hostility from some residents while serving notices and was receiving frequent calls from officials regarding the pending work.