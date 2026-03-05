ETV Bharat / state

A Father, A Migrant Worker: Two Families Left Grieving After Nanguneri Attack In Tamil Nadu; Seven Arrested

Tirunelveli: Seven people have been arrested for the twin murders near Nanguneri, Tamil Nadu, where a gang allegedly intoxicated with drugs and alcohol attacked passers-by with sickles, killing two and injuring several others.

The attack, which took place on the night of March 2 in villages near Nanguneri, sent shockwaves across the region. Among those killed were John (47), a differently-abled local resident, and Dranath Katta (50), a migrant worker from Odisha. Seven others sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Police said nine youths arrived on motorcycles and attacked people in Kadambodu Vazhvu, Perumpathu, and Puliyankulam villages. Investigators say the attackers were allegedly under the influence of ganja and alcohol. Five special police teams tracked the suspects, resulting in seven arrests.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kannan (21) from Thennimalai, Uchchi Mahali alias Mittai (20) from Valliyur, Vasanth Kumar (21) from Nedungulam, Anthony Michael (18) from Thennimalai, Subash alias Subbaiya (19), Kalyani (19) and Raja (19) from Nambi Nagar in Nanguneri. Police said further investigation is underway.

Poster Row Suspected Behind Attack

Police sources indicated that a dispute triggered by posters pasted in the area may have led to the violence. A poster carrying the photograph of a deceased rowdy, Manalmedu Shankar, reportedly caused tensions between communities in Puliyankulam and surrounding villages.

The Nanguneri region has long seen friction among Most Backward Classes, Backward Classes, and Scheduled Castes. Local sources said some youths, angered by the posters, allegedly planned the attack.

Investigators suspect that two members of the gang had earlier visited a tea stall in Perumpathu and surveyed the area before the rest of the group arrived with weapons. The attackers then allegedly began hacking at people indiscriminately with sickles.

During the attack, John of Indira Colony was fatally struck on the head. Migrant worker Dranath Katta, who was nearby, was also attacked and died en route to the hospital. Seven others, including Nelson, Ganeshan, Prabhakaran, Ramasamy, and Sasikumar, suffered serious injuries.

‘They Killed Him Without Mercy’: Eyewitness

Ajay, a local youth who witnessed the attack but requested anonymity, described the terrifying moment.

He said, “It was around 7.30 pm. We were standing near the roadside when six men arrived on two bikes. Sickles were kept on the petrol tank covers of the bikes. Within seconds, they grabbed the weapons and started attacking us. We managed to run away, but John could not run because he was differently-abled. They hacked him on the head without mercy. He died on the spot. I ran into a nearby street, fearing for my life.”

Ajay added that the attackers then moved toward a nearby tea shop and assaulted people who were drinking tea there.

‘TASMAC Shop Is the Problem’

Isaac, a resident of Perumpathu, blamed a government liquor outlet for rising tensions.

“When we ask the police why this happened, they say it is due to an old issue. But for us, the problem is the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shop here. The attackers had consumed alcohol there before the incident. The shop should be removed immediately. There have also been disputes between communities over grazing cattle and other issues. This needs a permanent solution,” he said.

Muthuvalavan, an official of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party, said the attack was aimed at spreading fear.

“Attacking people standing in public places with sickles has become a disturbing trend. This incident was carried out to show dominance and make others fear them. Such acts must be stopped and strict action should be taken against those responsible,” he said.