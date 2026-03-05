A Father, A Migrant Worker: Two Families Left Grieving After Nanguneri Attack In Tamil Nadu; Seven Arrested
John, a differently-abled father, and Dranath Katta, a migrant worker from Odisha, were killed in the Nanguneri attack, leaving behind devastated families.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Tirunelveli: Seven people have been arrested for the twin murders near Nanguneri, Tamil Nadu, where a gang allegedly intoxicated with drugs and alcohol attacked passers-by with sickles, killing two and injuring several others.
The attack, which took place on the night of March 2 in villages near Nanguneri, sent shockwaves across the region. Among those killed were John (47), a differently-abled local resident, and Dranath Katta (50), a migrant worker from Odisha. Seven others sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in hospitals.
Police said nine youths arrived on motorcycles and attacked people in Kadambodu Vazhvu, Perumpathu, and Puliyankulam villages. Investigators say the attackers were allegedly under the influence of ganja and alcohol. Five special police teams tracked the suspects, resulting in seven arrests.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Kannan (21) from Thennimalai, Uchchi Mahali alias Mittai (20) from Valliyur, Vasanth Kumar (21) from Nedungulam, Anthony Michael (18) from Thennimalai, Subash alias Subbaiya (19), Kalyani (19) and Raja (19) from Nambi Nagar in Nanguneri. Police said further investigation is underway.
Poster Row Suspected Behind Attack
Police sources indicated that a dispute triggered by posters pasted in the area may have led to the violence. A poster carrying the photograph of a deceased rowdy, Manalmedu Shankar, reportedly caused tensions between communities in Puliyankulam and surrounding villages.
The Nanguneri region has long seen friction among Most Backward Classes, Backward Classes, and Scheduled Castes. Local sources said some youths, angered by the posters, allegedly planned the attack.
Investigators suspect that two members of the gang had earlier visited a tea stall in Perumpathu and surveyed the area before the rest of the group arrived with weapons. The attackers then allegedly began hacking at people indiscriminately with sickles.
During the attack, John of Indira Colony was fatally struck on the head. Migrant worker Dranath Katta, who was nearby, was also attacked and died en route to the hospital. Seven others, including Nelson, Ganeshan, Prabhakaran, Ramasamy, and Sasikumar, suffered serious injuries.
‘They Killed Him Without Mercy’: Eyewitness
Ajay, a local youth who witnessed the attack but requested anonymity, described the terrifying moment.
He said, “It was around 7.30 pm. We were standing near the roadside when six men arrived on two bikes. Sickles were kept on the petrol tank covers of the bikes. Within seconds, they grabbed the weapons and started attacking us. We managed to run away, but John could not run because he was differently-abled. They hacked him on the head without mercy. He died on the spot. I ran into a nearby street, fearing for my life.”
Ajay added that the attackers then moved toward a nearby tea shop and assaulted people who were drinking tea there.
‘TASMAC Shop Is the Problem’
Isaac, a resident of Perumpathu, blamed a government liquor outlet for rising tensions.
“When we ask the police why this happened, they say it is due to an old issue. But for us, the problem is the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shop here. The attackers had consumed alcohol there before the incident. The shop should be removed immediately. There have also been disputes between communities over grazing cattle and other issues. This needs a permanent solution,” he said.
Muthuvalavan, an official of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party, said the attack was aimed at spreading fear.
“Attacking people standing in public places with sickles has become a disturbing trend. This incident was carried out to show dominance and make others fear them. Such acts must be stopped and strict action should be taken against those responsible,” he said.
‘Who Will Look After That Family Now?’
Residents also expressed deep concern for John’s family. Shakunthala, a woman from the area, said John was the sole breadwinner despite his disability.
“John could barely walk properly, yet he worked as a painter to support his family. His wife cannot speak and they have two daughters. Now that he has been killed, how will that family survive now? Who will take care of them?” she asked tearfully.
Following protests by residents, the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, M Appavu, visited the family and handed over financial assistance. He also announced that the government would build a house for John’s wife and cover the education expenses for their daughters.
Mastani’s Silent Grief
As support poured in for John’s family, the other victim’s tragedy has remained largely unnoticed.
Dranath Katta, a migrant labourer from Bolangir district in Odisha, had been working at a brick kiln in Perumpathu along with about 30 labourers from northern states, including Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. He lived there with his wife, Mastani, and their sons, Jayadev (19) and Parthav (14).
On the night of the attack, Katta rode a bicycle to buy flour. The gang attacked him without realising he was a migrant worker, hacking his head and face. He collapsed in the road.
Nearly 20 minutes later, locals rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way.
‘Why Did They Kill My Husband?’
When Katta failed to return home, Mastani began searching for him. She was devastated when she learned that he had been killed.
“We came here to work quietly because we had no livelihood in our village. Why did they kill my husband? Who did this?” she cried, according to fellow workers who tried to console her.
Last Rites In A Strange Land
With no financial resources to transport the body back to Odisha, the family decided to perform the last rites in Tirunelveli itself.
After a post-mortem at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, Katta’s body was handed over to Mastani. Overcome with grief, she broke down while receiving her husband’s body.
Her elder son, Jayadev, consoled her and took her away in an auto-rickshaw. The family later cremated Katta’s body at the VM Chathiram modern crematorium, about 2 km from the mortuary.
For Mastani, who cannot even speak Tamil, the tragedy was unbearable. In the ashes of her husband’s cremation, it seemed not only his body but any hope of justice and belonging was lost to her tears.
While the government has announced assistance for John’s family, Mastani and her children have not yet received support. Her relatives are urging the Tamil Nadu government to provide them with relief as well, highlighting the ongoing need for aid for victims’ families.
Also Read: