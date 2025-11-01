ETV Bharat / state

A Farmer Preserving India’s Indigenous Rice: Srinivas’ Mission to Save Heritage Seeds

Peddapalli: Have you ever seen a paddy field where every few steps reveal a new variety of rice? That’s exactly what you will find in the field of Yadagiri Srinivas, a farmer and Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO) from Kalvacharla village in Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district, Telangana.

In just one acre of land, Srinivas cultivates 400 indigenous varieties of rice, each occupying a small 10-square-metre patch. Since 2016, he has been collecting traditional rice seeds from various states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Out of his total three acres, Srinivas dedicates two acres to common rice varieties and reserves one acre exclusively for this rare collection.

According to Srinivas, each variety has its own colour, fragrance and grain size. He adds that preserving them is like preserving our agricultural heritage.