A Farmer Preserving India’s Indigenous Rice: Srinivas’ Mission to Save Heritage Seeds
Srinivas cultivates 400 indigenous rice varieties on a single acre, using 10-square-metre plots and has sourced seeds from several states since 2016.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
Peddapalli: Have you ever seen a paddy field where every few steps reveal a new variety of rice? That’s exactly what you will find in the field of Yadagiri Srinivas, a farmer and Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO) from Kalvacharla village in Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district, Telangana.
In just one acre of land, Srinivas cultivates 400 indigenous varieties of rice, each occupying a small 10-square-metre patch. Since 2016, he has been collecting traditional rice seeds from various states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.
Out of his total three acres, Srinivas dedicates two acres to common rice varieties and reserves one acre exclusively for this rare collection.
According to Srinivas, each variety has its own colour, fragrance and grain size. He adds that preserving them is like preserving our agricultural heritage.
The cultivation process is completely organic; seedlings are grown in special trays and nurtured using Jeevamrut, a natural fertilizer made from cow dung, cow urine, jaggery and pulse flour. As these are mostly rain-fed varieties, they are grown only during the monsoon season.
Srinivas stores the seeds based on future requirements and converts the rest into rice for home consumption. “The yield is around 15 to 20 quintals per year. The rice we sell fetches Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 10,000 per quintal,” he explained.
Srinivas’s central goal is to revive the lost diversity of Indian rice and promote sustainable farming. He shares these indigenous seeds with other farmers at no cost, encouraging them to cultivate traditional rice varieties.
Through his one-acre seed conservation model, this innovative farmer preserves rice varieties to protect biodiversity and secure a future for generations to come.
