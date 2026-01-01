Three Including Infant Killed In Road Mishap In Rajasthan's Bhilwara
The mishap occurred when the car in which the deceased were travelling collided head-on with a truck on Bhilwara-Kota National Highway in Bigod.
Bhilwara: Three persons including a three-month-old infant were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a dumper truck on Bhilwara-Kota National Highway under Bigod police station in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Thursday.
Bigod police station SHO (in-charge) Jai Sultan Kaviya said the deceased were identified as Narayan, Bhanu Pratap and the infant. The infant's mother Ganiya and three-year-old sister were critically injured in the mishap and were rushed to a hospital in Udaipur for treatment.
Kaviya said Ganiya, a resident of Meja village under Mandal police station, was traveling from Bhilwara to her parents' home in Mandalgarh with her children and her brother-in-law, Narayan. As the car reached Bigod, a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it while trying overtake another vehicle. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely shattered.
While Narayan and the three-month-old infant were killed on the spot, Bhanu Pratap, the driver of the car, was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the collision, a traffic jam occurred on the highway. Police removed the vehicles with the help of a crane and restored traffic, aid Kaviya.
He said the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after postmortem. Police seized the dumper and registered a case against the driver for negligent driving and causing death in an accident. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, Kaviya said.
