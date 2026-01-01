ETV Bharat / state

Three Including Infant Killed In Road Mishap In Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara: Three persons including a three-month-old infant were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a dumper truck on Bhilwara-Kota National Highway under Bigod police station in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Thursday.

Bigod police station SHO (in-charge) Jai Sultan Kaviya said the deceased were identified as Narayan, Bhanu Pratap and the infant. The infant's mother Ganiya and three-year-old sister were critically injured in the mishap and were rushed to a hospital in Udaipur for treatment.

Kaviya said Ganiya, a resident of Meja village under Mandal police station, was traveling from Bhilwara to her parents' home in Mandalgarh with her children and her brother-in-law, Narayan. As the car reached Bigod, a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it while trying overtake another vehicle. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely shattered.