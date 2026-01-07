A Doctor Couple’s Quiet Service of Humanity: Announcing Deaths From A Terrace Loudspeaker In Bailhongal
Published : January 7, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Belagavi: Not long ago, when someone passed away in a village or town, the news would be carried from house to house by word of mouth. Today, with busy lives and limited time, death announcements are often reduced to brief messages on social media. In this changing social landscape, a doctor couple in Bailhongal has been quietly performing a rare and deeply humane service for the past eight years by announcing death news for people of all religions through a loudspeaker from their home terrace, without charging a single rupee.
Dr Mahantesh Ramannavar and his wife, Dr Surekha Ramannavar, have turned the third floor of their house in Bailhongal town into what locals now call a “death announcement point.” Using a loudspeaker installed on their terrace, they announce the names and details of the deceased, irrespective of caste, religion, or community. Their effort has drawn widespread appreciation for promoting social harmony and easing a sensitive but necessary task for grieving families.
Traditionally, in rural areas, members of specific communities would go door to door to inform people about a death, sometimes distributing sacred leaves as a sign of mourning. Over time, this practice faded, and digital platforms became the primary mode of communication. While social media reaches many, it does not always reach everyone, especially the elderly. Recognising this gap, the doctor couple stepped in with a simple but effective solution.
Dr Mahantesh Ramannavar, who has been serving for years as Professor and Head of the Anatomy Department at KLE B M K Ayurvedic Medical College, is also widely known for his work in promoting body donation, organ donation, eye donation, and blood donation through the Dr Ramannavar Charitable Trust. He earned national recognition as the first Indian doctor to create a world record by dissecting his own father’s body to spread awareness about body donation. His philosophy is clear and consistent. Death is not bad; fear of death is.
Inspired by hearing death announcements from mosques during his morning walks, Dr Ramannavar sought permission from the police and began the announcement service in 2017 under his trust. Initially, he found the process emotionally difficult, but understanding its importance to society, he continued. In the early days, a local resident named Babanna Yadahalli voluntarily handled the announcements without accepting any payment. When he could no longer continue, Dr Surekha Ramannavar took over the responsibility.
Dr Surekha is a dental surgeon who runs a clinic near Sangolli Rayanna Circle in Bailhongal. Her day is packed with patients from morning till night. Yet, whenever a death message arrives on the trust’s Shraddhanjali WhatsApp groups, she takes a few minutes, often stepping into a restroom between consultations, to record the announcement. The audio message is then sent to Mahantesh Hittanagi, who runs a medical store in the same building. He plays the announcement through the amplifier on the terrace loudspeaker.
Each announcement begins with “Om Namah Shivaya” and includes the full name of the deceased, age, locality, lane, and details of the last rites. The announcement is made three times, ensuring it is heard clearly. People in and around Bailhongal listen attentively, and the system has made it much easier for residents to learn about deaths in time and attend funerals.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Mahantesh Ramannavar said death has no religion. Everyone who is born must die. With this belief, they announce the death news of all communities free of cost, purely as a service to humanity. He also noted that mosques in Bailhongal have now begun announcing deaths of people from other religions as well, reflecting growing communal harmony in the town.
The trust has also created five Shraddhanjali WhatsApp groups with around 5,000 members, including people from the region who now live elsewhere in India and abroad. So far, information about nearly 2,500 deaths has been shared through these groups. According to Dr Ramannavar, many people have personally told him how helpful this service has been.
During the COVID pandemic, when death announcements were temporarily stopped due to restrictions, the loudspeaker system was handed over to the police and health department for public awareness campaigns. Officials would come to the house and use it to spread safety messages, he recalled.
The initiative has also become a model for the Muslim community in the area. While mosque announcements were earlier limited to members of the same community, Bailhongal has now seen mosques announcing deaths of Hindus and others as well, inspired by the inclusive approach of the doctor couple.
Vedic scholar Veerayya Hiremath described Dr Ramannavar’s service as a noble act, saying that announcing death news free of cost is a rare and virtuous deed that benefits society as a whole. He prayed that the doctor couple would be blessed with the strength to continue serving.
Local residents echo this sentiment. Homemaker Jabeena Momin said the announcements help everyone, including Muslims, learn about deaths in time and attend funerals. Young resident Nagaraj Tallur said earlier people would learn about deaths days later, but now information reaches quickly, even to villages five or six kilometres away. He also noted that the names of those who donated their bodies are respectfully announced, reinforcing the message of social responsibility.
For Dr Surekha Ramannavar, the effort brings personal satisfaction. She said she may not be able to serve society on the same scale as her husband, but contributing in this way gives her happiness and a sense of fulfilment.
In an age dominated by digital noise and hurried lives, the quiet voice from a terrace in Bailhongal continues to remind people of shared humanity, dignity in death, and the power of simple acts done with sincerity.
