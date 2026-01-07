ETV Bharat / state

A Doctor Couple’s Quiet Service of Humanity: Announcing Deaths From A Terrace Loudspeaker In Bailhongal

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Belagavi: Not long ago, when someone passed away in a village or town, the news would be carried from house to house by word of mouth. Today, with busy lives and limited time, death announcements are often reduced to brief messages on social media. In this changing social landscape, a doctor couple in Bailhongal has been quietly performing a rare and deeply humane service for the past eight years by announcing death news for people of all religions through a loudspeaker from their home terrace, without charging a single rupee.

Dr Mahantesh Ramannavar and his wife, Dr Surekha Ramannavar, have turned the third floor of their house in Bailhongal town into what locals now call a “death announcement point.” Using a loudspeaker installed on their terrace, they announce the names and details of the deceased, irrespective of caste, religion, or community. Their effort has drawn widespread appreciation for promoting social harmony and easing a sensitive but necessary task for grieving families.

Traditionally, in rural areas, members of specific communities would go door to door to inform people about a death, sometimes distributing sacred leaves as a sign of mourning. Over time, this practice faded, and digital platforms became the primary mode of communication. While social media reaches many, it does not always reach everyone, especially the elderly. Recognising this gap, the doctor couple stepped in with a simple but effective solution.

Dr Mahantesh Ramannavar, who has been serving for years as Professor and Head of the Anatomy Department at KLE B M K Ayurvedic Medical College, is also widely known for his work in promoting body donation, organ donation, eye donation, and blood donation through the Dr Ramannavar Charitable Trust. He earned national recognition as the first Indian doctor to create a world record by dissecting his own father’s body to spread awareness about body donation. His philosophy is clear and consistent. Death is not bad; fear of death is.

Inspired by hearing death announcements from mosques during his morning walks, Dr Ramannavar sought permission from the police and began the announcement service in 2017 under his trust. Initially, he found the process emotionally difficult, but understanding its importance to society, he continued. In the early days, a local resident named Babanna Yadahalli voluntarily handled the announcements without accepting any payment. When he could no longer continue, Dr Surekha Ramannavar took over the responsibility.

Dr Surekha is a dental surgeon who runs a clinic near Sangolli Rayanna Circle in Bailhongal. Her day is packed with patients from morning till night. Yet, whenever a death message arrives on the trust’s Shraddhanjali WhatsApp groups, she takes a few minutes, often stepping into a restroom between consultations, to record the announcement. The audio message is then sent to Mahantesh Hittanagi, who runs a medical store in the same building. He plays the announcement through the amplifier on the terrace loudspeaker.

Each announcement begins with “Om Namah Shivaya” and includes the full name of the deceased, age, locality, lane, and details of the last rites. The announcement is made three times, ensuring it is heard clearly. People in and around Bailhongal listen attentively, and the system has made it much easier for residents to learn about deaths in time and attend funerals.