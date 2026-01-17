ETV Bharat / state

Rajashtan Mob Lynching: Muslim Passenger Beaten Over 'Seat Row' On Train; 2 Arrested

Kota: A routine train journey turned violent on board the Amritsar–Mumbai Golden Temple Mail after a dispute over seating escalated into a brutal assault, leaving one passenger injured. A video showing the assault went viral on social media. The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kota arrested two accused on Saturday.

According to GRP Kota Station House Officer Hazari Singh Meena, the incident took place on Friday afternoon. The victim is identified as Shahbaz Ahmed, a resident of Pachpahar in Jhalawar district, who was travelling in the general coach of the train from Kota to Bhawani Mandi. During the journey, a dispute broke out between Shahbaz and a group of youngsters in the coach. Reportedly, the dispute was over seating arrangements.

It began as a verbal argument and soon escalated into a physical attack. The accused allegedly assaulted Shahbaz with kicks, punches, and blows, which caused him serious injuries. When fellow passengers intervened and informed railway authorities, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained the two accused on board the train before handing them over to the GRP outpost at Bhawani Mandi.

Shahbaz Ahmed, who sustained injuries in the assault, was admitted to SRG Hospital at Jhalawar Medical College, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police officials stated that his medical examination is underway, and further action will be taken based on his statement and medical report.