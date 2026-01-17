Rajashtan Mob Lynching: Muslim Passenger Beaten Over 'Seat Row' On Train; 2 Arrested
The victim, Shahbaz Ahmed, a resident of Pachpahar in Jhalawar district, was travelling in the general coach of the train from Kota to Bhawani Mandi.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Kota: A routine train journey turned violent on board the Amritsar–Mumbai Golden Temple Mail after a dispute over seating escalated into a brutal assault, leaving one passenger injured. A video showing the assault went viral on social media. The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kota arrested two accused on Saturday.
According to GRP Kota Station House Officer Hazari Singh Meena, the incident took place on Friday afternoon. The victim is identified as Shahbaz Ahmed, a resident of Pachpahar in Jhalawar district, who was travelling in the general coach of the train from Kota to Bhawani Mandi. During the journey, a dispute broke out between Shahbaz and a group of youngsters in the coach. Reportedly, the dispute was over seating arrangements.
It began as a verbal argument and soon escalated into a physical attack. The accused allegedly assaulted Shahbaz with kicks, punches, and blows, which caused him serious injuries. When fellow passengers intervened and informed railway authorities, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained the two accused on board the train before handing them over to the GRP outpost at Bhawani Mandi.
Shahbaz Ahmed, who sustained injuries in the assault, was admitted to SRG Hospital at Jhalawar Medical College, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police officials stated that his medical examination is underway, and further action will be taken based on his statement and medical report.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajesh of the GRP said that the two accused have been identified as 24-year-old Sunny and 25-year-old Vishvendra, both residents of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. They have been arrested under charges related to breach of peace.
According to Shahbaz, he works as a steel and iron almirah fabricator and has come to Kota for work. He said that when he boarded the train, the seat was vacant. However, after the train departed, the accused demanded to vacate the seat. When he suggested sharing the space, the youths allegedly became aggressive and assaulted him without provocation.
Other passengers recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the video played a crucial role in enabling swift police action.
Read More: