A Decision On Demand For Ban On Non-Hindus In Haridwar Before 2027 Kumbh Soon, Says Dhami

Dehradun/Haridwar: Amid calls for a ban on the entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri and the surrounding Ganga ghats, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government is likely to take a prompt decision regarding this shortly.

The Kumbh Mela is scheduled to be held in Haridwar in early 2027. Against this backdrop, the Ganga Sabha and some other organisations have demanded that Chief Minister Dhami, who is keen on establishing a pro-Hindu image, completely ban the movement of non-Hindus around the more than 100 Ganga Ghats in Haridwar.

Nitin Gautam, the president of the Ganga Sabha, has formally written a letter to CM Dhami regarding this. Several religious leaders have also called this extremely necessary for Haridwar and have demanded that the state government make a decision.

On Tuesday, two YouTubers, in an apparent attempt to increase their likes and followers, suddenly arrived at the Har Ki Pauri Ganga Ghat in Haridwar dressed as sheikhs, causing a stir among the Haridwar administration and the Ganga Sabha. However, the police immediately took action and arrested both of them. One has been identified as Naveen Kumar and the other as Prince, both 22 years of age.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami said, “Whether Char Dham or the Ganga Ghats of Haridwar or other religious places, all have specific acts governing them, and our government will do whatever is best under that act. The Chief Minister said that the Ganga Sabha, religious leaders, and other organisations are stakeholders in Haridwar. In this situation, if they have made any demands, the state government is going to take their demands seriously and take further steps.