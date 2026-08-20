A Day After Kolkata Hotel Inferno, Small Business Owners Count Extent Of Losses
With Durga Puja around the corner, many shopkeepers on Mirza Ghalib Street said that the longer the situation persists, the greater the risk of loss.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Kolkata: A day after the hotel inferno, the situation has largely returned to normalcy in the Mirza Ghalib Street area of Kolkata, though the anxiety of small business owners remains over the extent of losses.
With the Durga Puja season approaching, uncertainty has deepened as this crisis coincides with a crucial business period. A trader said the area is usually bustling with a constant stream of customers every day.
Traders fear that if the situation drags on for several days, the financial losses will escalate, as even a single day of closure directly impacts sales.
Manirul, a shopkeeper, said it is impossible to calculate the exact extent of the damage at this stage. "We are certainly suffering losses. Durga Puja is around the corner— a time when customer footfalls and business activity are at their peak. Everything has to be managed," he said.
Another trader, Uber Khan, noted that keeping the shops closed means more than just losing a day's sales. "Many shopkeepers in this busy area rely on daily business due to the steady flow of customers. Thus, the longer the situation persists, the greater the risk of loss. Traders could face significant financial setbacks within just two or three days," he said.
Shutters remain down on shops stretching from one end of the street to the other, affecting the entire commercial zone. "What can you do? What can we do?" a helpless shop owner asked.
Meanwhile, state municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul said on social media that the devastating fire has raised several critical questions.
She questioned the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) regarding how the electricity connection and necessary permits were granted, and whether the safety measures and legal authorisations of the premises had been properly verified. However, no response has been received from the power supplier yet.
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