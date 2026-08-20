ETV Bharat / state

A Day After Kolkata Hotel Inferno, Small Business Owners Count Extent Of Losses

Kolkata: A day after the hotel inferno, the situation has largely returned to normalcy in the Mirza Ghalib Street area of Kolkata, though the anxiety of small business owners remains over the extent of losses.

With the Durga Puja season approaching, uncertainty has deepened as this crisis coincides with a crucial business period. A trader said the area is usually bustling with a constant stream of customers every day.

Traders fear that if the situation drags on for several days, the financial losses will escalate, as even a single day of closure directly impacts sales.

Manirul, a shopkeeper, said it is impossible to calculate the exact extent of the damage at this stage. "We are certainly suffering losses. Durga Puja is around the corner— a time when customer footfalls and business activity are at their peak. Everything has to be managed," he said.