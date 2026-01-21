ETV Bharat / state

A Cup Of Hope: Tea Seller's Wife Wins Kolhapur Corporator's Seat

Kolhapur: For years, Mahesh Korvi, a resident of Rajarampuri area of ​​Kolhapur in Maharashtra, nursed an unfulfilled dream of holding a public office, while serving tea at his stall. But his desire has now come true. Thanks to his wife, Dhanashree Mahesh Korvi.

Dhanashree Korvi has become a corporator in Kolhapur after winning in the municipal elections. As a result, the couple is receiving praise and congratulations from all quarters.

Korvi said, "The people gave us an opportunity despite us having no political background." In the Municipal Corporation elections, Dhanashree has become the elected corporator from Ward No 16B. Representing the Congress party, she secured 7,218 votes, defeating her opponent, Aparna Rohit Powar of the BJP (6,923 votes), by a margin of 295 votes.

This victory of a tea seller’s wife as a corporator, has touched everyone's heart. The trust placed in the tea seller’s wife by District Congress President Satej alias Bunty Patil has proven true.

Dhanashree works as an assistant professor on a contractual basis at Vivekananda College in Kolhapur. After shedding tears of joy upon her victory, she said, "The public has placed their trust in us. This success is not just ours, but belongs to every citizen of the ward."