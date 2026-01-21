A Cup Of Hope: Tea Seller's Wife Wins Kolhapur Corporator's Seat
Kolhapur’s tea stall-corporator family touched the hearts of electors through selfless service.
Published : January 21, 2026
Kolhapur: For years, Mahesh Korvi, a resident of Rajarampuri area of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, nursed an unfulfilled dream of holding a public office, while serving tea at his stall. But his desire has now come true. Thanks to his wife, Dhanashree Mahesh Korvi.
Dhanashree Korvi has become a corporator in Kolhapur after winning in the municipal elections. As a result, the couple is receiving praise and congratulations from all quarters.
Korvi said, "The people gave us an opportunity despite us having no political background." In the Municipal Corporation elections, Dhanashree has become the elected corporator from Ward No 16B. Representing the Congress party, she secured 7,218 votes, defeating her opponent, Aparna Rohit Powar of the BJP (6,923 votes), by a margin of 295 votes.
This victory of a tea seller’s wife as a corporator, has touched everyone's heart. The trust placed in the tea seller’s wife by District Congress President Satej alias Bunty Patil has proven true.
Dhanashree works as an assistant professor on a contractual basis at Vivekananda College in Kolhapur. After shedding tears of joy upon her victory, she said, "The public has placed their trust in us. This success is not just ours, but belongs to every citizen of the ward."
These words highlight the story of an ordinary person's entry into politics. However, Mahesh Korvi's social work over the past 20 years is the real secret behind this victory. During the COVID-19, the family distributed medicines, conducted sanitisation drives and distributed food grains and vegetables.
During the floods, she sent water tankers to the citizens at her own expense. Through the Anna Mogane Sports Foundation, she organised cricket and football tournaments, lathi-kathi (stick fighting) training and blood donation camps. "I was dedicated to public service even without holding any official position," said Dhanashree.
Along with her husband Mahesh, Dhanashree has also worked towards women's empowerment and providing employment through small businesses via the Jagajjanani and Bharari organisations. It is truly inspiring that they achieved this success despite having no political background in their family.
After the victory, everyone was moved to tears of joy, seeing Dhanashree's emotional reaction. "I will take the problems I heard during the campaign to the assembly. Even though the Mahayuti alliance is in power in the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, I will strive to ensure that all citizens receive their rights. I will firmly and appropriately secure funds to solve the problems in my ward and for the development of Kolhapur," she declared.
According to Korvi, her journey from a tea stall to the assembly is not just a personal milestone, but provides a collective sense of the fulfilment of the aspirations of the common man. This victory brings a new ray of hope in Kolhapur's politics, he said.