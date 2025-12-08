ETV Bharat / state

A Copy Costlier Than A Rolls-Royce, 'Main Ratneshwar' Draws Selfie Hordes To Patna Book Fair

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ratneshwar explained that he wrote this book based on his experiences. It is a treatise based on the philosophy of life. The core spirit of this book is the philosophy of the self, which discovers the ultimate state of knowledge.

Who set the price? God, says author Ratneshwar. The book has nothing lavish on the production front. Titled ' Main Ratneshwar' , meaning 'I, Ratneshwar', the book is based on the philosophy of life. The book, which has become the topic of discussion in Bihar, emphasises knowledge rather than belief.

At Rs 15 crore apiece, the 408-page book is priced at 1.5 times the costliest car available in India now, the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Last year, the Patna Book Fair reported total sales of Rs 25 crore.

Patna: Hundreds are flocking to the Patna Book Fair, which is underway at the Gandhi Maidan to take selfies in front of a poster of what is billed as India's costliest book.

Ratneshwar wishes that people experience the philosophy presented in this book for themselves. This book is not for ordinary people, he said. Everyone can connect with the Supreme Being: In Sanskrit, it is said, 'Atta Deepo Bhava', meaning, "You have the knowledge of the entire universe and the Supreme Being within you."

This powerful phrase is attributed to Gautama Buddha as his final teaching to his disciples, emphasising self-reliance and the importance of seeking truth and wisdom within oneself rather than depending on external forces.

Only three copies of the book will be sold, while 16 have been printed. Ratneshwar will give a copy each to 11 people. "During my exile of approximately one and a half years, I attained divine knowledge in the divine presence of my spiritual companion, Lord Shri Krishna. Walking on this path, I progressed from faith to realisation, and from realisation to the ultimate state of union with the Supreme," he says.

Ratneshwar says he wrote the book in three hours and 24 minutes. Ratneshwar explained that the creation of this divine book took place during the auspicious Muhurta on the night of September 6-7, 2006.

The author - Ratneshwar (ETV Bharat)

Ratneshwar said that this book describes the journey of Karmanya Yoga, Jnana Yoga, Dhyana Yoga, and Prarthana (Bhakti) Yoga. A story where death is non-existent.

The price of the book is also guided by the Supreme Brahma: Ratneshwar explained that when this book began to be written in the ultimate state of knowledge, the message received from the Supreme Brahma at that time decided that when this book was presented to the world, its price would be Rs 15 crore. This book contains 12 chapters of life.