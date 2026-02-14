ETV Bharat / state

Constable Dismissed After Criminals Attend His Wedding

On February 1 and 2, several active drug traffickers and criminals from Jhalawar district and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh attended the ceremony. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Jhalawar: A police constable posted at Bhalta police station in Jhalawar district has been dismissed from service after several alleged drug traffickers and criminals attended his wedding ceremony.

Superintendent of Police Amit Budania said constable Ashok Bishnoi was married on February 2 in Nagaur, nearly 500 kilometres from Jhalawar. On February 1 and 2, several active drug traffickers and criminals from Jhalawar district and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh attended the ceremony.

Photographs and videos from the wedding were circulated in police groups on social media, which revealed their identity. According to the SP, those present at the wedding included alleged drug trafficker Pappu Tanwar and others identified as Ramesh Tanwar, Chain Singh, Kanhaiya Tanwar, Mangilal Bhil, Rakesh Tanwar, Ramgopal, Durgalal and Rambabu Ruhela, among more than half a dozen others. They were seen showering currency notes and celebrating with the groom during the event.