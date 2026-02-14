Constable Dismissed After Criminals Attend His Wedding
Published : February 14, 2026 at 11:09 PM IST
Jhalawar: A police constable posted at Bhalta police station in Jhalawar district has been dismissed from service after several alleged drug traffickers and criminals attended his wedding ceremony.
Superintendent of Police Amit Budania said constable Ashok Bishnoi was married on February 2 in Nagaur, nearly 500 kilometres from Jhalawar. On February 1 and 2, several active drug traffickers and criminals from Jhalawar district and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh attended the ceremony.
Photographs and videos from the wedding were circulated in police groups on social media, which revealed their identity. According to the SP, those present at the wedding included alleged drug trafficker Pappu Tanwar and others identified as Ramesh Tanwar, Chain Singh, Kanhaiya Tanwar, Mangilal Bhil, Rakesh Tanwar, Ramgopal, Durgalal and Rambabu Ruhela, among more than half a dozen others. They were seen showering currency notes and celebrating with the groom during the event.
Taking the matter seriously, the Superintendent of Police ordered the dismissal of constable Ashok Bishnoi from state service. The SP stated that strict action would be taken against anyone found damaging the image and credibility of the police department.
Jhalawar district has in recent years witnessed multiple crackdowns on narcotics smuggling networks operating along the Rajasthan–Madhya Pradesh border. Police have intensified action against drug trafficking. The police are registering cases under the NDPS Act and arresting several accused persons linked to inter-state supply chains.
