'A Closed Case Can't Be Reopened': J&K High Court Gives Major Relief To Legislative Council Employee
The court ruled that once disciplinary proceedings have reached finality, the authority loses the power to reopen the same issue.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 6, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that an employee who was earlier let off with a warning over an allegedly fake date-of-birth certificate cannot be subjected to fresh disciplinary proceedings on the same allegations years later. The court also quashed both the stoppage of two annual increments and a third proposed inquiry against a J&K Legislative Council employee.
In a 14-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar, hearing the matter at Jammu, held that once disciplinary proceedings have reached finality, the authority loses the power to reopen the same issue. The ruling came in two connected petitions, SWP No. 803/2013 and SWP No. 918/2012, filed by Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, who was serving as Special Assistant to the Chairman of the J&K Legislative Council.
Justice Dhar relied on what he described as the finality of the first disciplinary decision. In 2007, after an inquiry found that Wani had initially used an incorrect matriculation certificate showing his date of birth as March 28, 1975, instead of March 28, 1973, the then competent authority chose leniency over harsher punishment. Rather than reverting him, the Chairman issued only a warning and directed correction of the service record, which Wani complied with.
That early act of leniency became the fulcrum of the judgment.
"It can be inferred that the competent authority, after examining the report of preliminary enquiry and the representation of the petitioner, thought it appropriate that the petitioner does not deserve to be imposed a major penalty," Justice Dhar wrote.
The judge held that once such a conscious decision had been taken, it attained legal finality because the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 did not give the disciplinary authority any power of review.
"The person, who replaced the disciplinary authority, had no power to review the decision taken by his predecessor," the court noted.
This finding directly undercut the later departmental move that had led to the 2011 order stopping two increments with cumulative effect, as well as the 2013 decision to set up yet another high-level committee.
Justice Dhar also noted that the original authority may have chosen mercy because Wani was "still a young person in his mid thirties" at the time and had already corrected his records. The court also took note of a 2007 General Administration Department amnesty circular, which granted relief to employees who corrected manipulated birth records before May 30, 2007. Wani had already submitted the correct certificate before that deadline, strengthening his case that the issue had already been put to rest.
Equally important was the court's finding that the later inquiry itself was procedurally defective.
Justice Dhar said the respondents had failed to follow Rule 33 even in the so-called regular inquiry, recording that "the procedure prescribed in the said rule has not been followed." The court found no material to show that any charge memo had been framed or served, nor that Wani had been asked to answer specific allegations.
That defect, the judge said, vitiated both the inquiry report and the punishment order flowing from it.
In the final directions, the court allowed both writ petitions and quashed Order No. 467-LC of 2011 dated September 15, 2011, which had forfeited two annual increments with cumulative effect, along with Order No. LD (PAB) 2011/Comp. dated April 3, 2013, which had constituted a fresh committee to once again examine the date-of-birth issue.
“For what has been discussed hereinbefore, both the writ petitions are allowed,” the judge said, adding that the punishment order and the third inquiry order were both “quashed.”
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