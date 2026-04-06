ETV Bharat / state

'A Closed Case Can't Be Reopened': J&K High Court Gives Major Relief To Legislative Council Employee

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that an employee who was earlier let off with a warning over an allegedly fake date-of-birth certificate cannot be subjected to fresh disciplinary proceedings on the same allegations years later. The court also quashed both the stoppage of two annual increments and a third proposed inquiry against a J&K Legislative Council employee.

In a 14-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar, hearing the matter at Jammu, held that once disciplinary proceedings have reached finality, the authority loses the power to reopen the same issue. The ruling came in two connected petitions, SWP No. 803/2013 and SWP No. 918/2012, filed by Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, who was serving as Special Assistant to the Chairman of the J&K Legislative Council.

Justice Dhar relied on what he described as the finality of the first disciplinary decision. In 2007, after an inquiry found that Wani had initially used an incorrect matriculation certificate showing his date of birth as March 28, 1975, instead of March 28, 1973, the then competent authority chose leniency over harsher punishment. Rather than reverting him, the Chairman issued only a warning and directed correction of the service record, which Wani complied with.

That early act of leniency became the fulcrum of the judgment.

"It can be inferred that the competent authority, after examining the report of preliminary enquiry and the representation of the petitioner, thought it appropriate that the petitioner does not deserve to be imposed a major penalty," Justice Dhar wrote.

The judge held that once such a conscious decision had been taken, it attained legal finality because the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 did not give the disciplinary authority any power of review.

"The person, who replaced the disciplinary authority, had no power to review the decision taken by his predecessor," the court noted.