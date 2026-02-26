A Class 9 Student Acts As Lone Teacher In School Run From A Hut In Madhya Pradesh Village
The residents of Bomlyapat Falia of Mandwa Panchayat want the government to start a proper school for their children.
Published : February 26, 2026
Burhanpur: The Right to Education (RTE) Act, which was enacted in 2009, hardly carries any meaning in Bomlyapat Falia of Mandwa Panchayat of Nepanagar, where, in the absence of a government institution, a school is being run by the villagers in a hut. To cap this, it is a Class 9 student who is teaching the children without any remuneration.
The RTE Act, which has been effective from April 1, 2010, mandates free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14 years as a fundamental right under Article 21-A of the Constitution.
The scenario in Bomlyapat Dalia is indicative of the plight of education in some of the tribal dominated areas. These are places where slogans like ‘Padhega India, Tabhi Toh Badhega India’ (If India studies, only then it will progress) seem to be meaningless. These places also show a mirror to the political and administrative class that keeps making tall claims.
It is out of concern for the future of their children that the villagers have started this school in a hut with the support of the public. It lacks a permanent building. It has a strength of 60 children with no teachers.
Seema Badole, who is teaching them, pointed out, “Many children want to study, but they do not come because there is hardly any space to accommodate them in this hut. Not all are able to come because there's not enough space in this hut. There are no regular teachers here. I myself am a student of Class 9 and am teaching the children. I don't get any salary for this.” She disclosed that a Nakedar (Guard) with the Forest Department, Kamlesh Raghuvanshi, has promised to pay her some money from his own pocket.
When contacted, the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Nepanagar, Bhagirath Vakhala, said that a proposal would be prepared under the Dharti Aabha Yojana and sent to the government. “We will get a school started after a survey,” he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director with Tribal Welfare Department, Bharat Janchpure, assured, “We will not let the future of the children suffer. A proposal will be prepared and sent to Bhopal. A school building will be constructed, and proper classes will start from the next session.”
Raising concerns about accessibility, Seema disclosed that there is no paved road to reach Bomlyapat Falia. "The villagers here are concerned about the future of their children. Therefore, they are trying their best to educate them. But these children need better schools, adequate resources and government support so that they can get proper education and secure their future through education," she underlined.
The local residents want the government to provide the area with a school as a priority. Till the time a building comes up, they want the government to depute teachers to teach their children at the hut that currently serves as a school.