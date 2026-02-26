ETV Bharat / state

A Class 9 Student Acts As Lone Teacher In School Run From A Hut In Madhya Pradesh Village

Seema Badole, the class 9 student who is teaching in the village. ( ETV Bharat )

Burhanpur: The Right to Education (RTE) Act, which was enacted in 2009, hardly carries any meaning in Bomlyapat Falia of Mandwa Panchayat of Nepanagar, where, in the absence of a government institution, a school is being run by the villagers in a hut. To cap this, it is a Class 9 student who is teaching the children without any remuneration. The RTE Act, which has been effective from April 1, 2010, mandates free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14 years as a fundamental right under Article 21-A of the Constitution. The scenario in Bomlyapat Dalia is indicative of the plight of education in some of the tribal dominated areas. These are places where slogans like ‘Padhega India, Tabhi Toh Badhega India’ (If India studies, only then it will progress) seem to be meaningless. These places also show a mirror to the political and administrative class that keeps making tall claims. The school that is run by the villagers in Bomlyapat Falia. (ETV Bharat) It is out of concern for the future of their children that the villagers have started this school in a hut with the support of the public. It lacks a permanent building. It has a strength of 60 children with no teachers.