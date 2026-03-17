ETV Bharat / state

A Circle Of Friends Bound By Drugs: Farmhouse Narcotics Case Shocks Hyderabad

View of the farmhouse where a narcotics racket was busted by the Telangana Police ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: In a case that has sent ripples across political and business circles in Telangana, police have busted a narcotics racket including a sitting MP and former MLA during a raid at a late-night farmhouse party on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Eleven accused, hailing from different states and professions have been apprehended by Telangana police during the raid conducted on Saturday, March 14.

According to preliminary investigation, the group included a real estate businessman from Rajasthan, a lawyer from Bengaluru, and notably, a sitting MP from Eluru, Putta Mahesh, along with a former MLA from Tandur. Despite their diverse backgrounds, police said they shared a common link through real estate dealings and frequent social gatherings.

Investigators revealed that these individuals often met under the pretext of discussing property settlements. However, these meetings allegedly evolved into high-profile parties, frequently hosted at businessman Rohit Reddy’s farmhouse. Similar gatherings are believed to have taken place in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi as well.

A senior police official stated that their overconfidence became their biggest mistake. “They treated such parties as routine, which ultimately led to their arrest,” he said. The official added that the accused showed little concern about the legal consequences, even those holding public office.

The development gains significance as Telangana police have intensified their crackdown on drug networks. A special anti-narcotics unit, ‘Eagle’, has been actively conducting raids, particularly targeting rave parties in farmhouses around Hyderabad.

The remand report indicates that farmhouse owner Rohit Reddy had been planning this party for several days. The event was finalized after Kaushik Ravi allegedly procured narcotic substances from Shimla, police said. Police suspect that MP Putta Mahesh, who had reportedly traveled to Delhi for Lok Sabha sessions, returned directly to Hyderabad to attend the party upon invitation.

Authorities are now examining travel records and digital evidence to establish the sequence of events and possible wider links. As the investigation deepens, more revelations are expected, potentially exposing a broader network operating behind closed doors.

This case not only highlights the growing concern of drug abuse among elite circles but also raises serious questions about accountability and misuse of influence.

‘History’ Of Abuse Raises New Questions

Investigators suspect that the accused were not first-time users of narcotics. Fresh forensic findings have revealed traces of multiple drugs in the samples of Eluru MP Putta Mahesh and his associate Namit Sharma, pointing toward possible prior substance use.

According to police sources, samples collected from Namit Sharma showed the presence of Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine. Meanwhile, samples from Putta Mahesh tested positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine as per sources. Investigators said these findings are significant because only Cocaine was reportedly seized from the farmhouse of Rohit Reddy during the raid.

Officials noted that while this aspect is not directly linked to the current case, it has prompted a parallel probe into the past drug usage patterns of the accused. “The presence of multiple substances indicates possible prior consumption. We are now focusing on identifying the supply chains and sources,” a senior official said.

According to police, initially, most of the accused denied consuming drugs at the party. However, forensic analysis contradicted their claims, with six out of eleven individuals testing positive. Of them, five were confirmed to have consumed Cocaine.

During interrogation, Kaushik Ravi admitted to procuring Cocaine from Shimla during a recent business trip. Police recovered 0.26 grams of the substance from the farmhouse. However, based on his claim of spending Rs 15,000, investigators estimate that he should have purchased around 1.5 grams.

This discrepancy has raised suspicion. “Even after five individuals consumed the drug, some quantity was still left. This suggests that more may have been brought than what is being admitted,” an official explained.

Under the NDPS Act, possession or consumption of larger quantities attracts stricter punishment. Officials believe the accused may have downplayed the quantity to avoid severe legal consequences.