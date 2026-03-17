A Circle Of Friends Bound By Drugs: Farmhouse Narcotics Case Shocks Hyderabad
The racket was busted during a raid by the EAGLE unit of the police at the farmhouse in Moinabad.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a case that has sent ripples across political and business circles in Telangana, police have busted a narcotics racket including a sitting MP and former MLA during a raid at a late-night farmhouse party on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Eleven accused, hailing from different states and professions have been apprehended by Telangana police during the raid conducted on Saturday, March 14.
According to preliminary investigation, the group included a real estate businessman from Rajasthan, a lawyer from Bengaluru, and notably, a sitting MP from Eluru, Putta Mahesh, along with a former MLA from Tandur. Despite their diverse backgrounds, police said they shared a common link through real estate dealings and frequent social gatherings.
Investigators revealed that these individuals often met under the pretext of discussing property settlements. However, these meetings allegedly evolved into high-profile parties, frequently hosted at businessman Rohit Reddy’s farmhouse. Similar gatherings are believed to have taken place in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi as well.
A senior police official stated that their overconfidence became their biggest mistake. “They treated such parties as routine, which ultimately led to their arrest,” he said. The official added that the accused showed little concern about the legal consequences, even those holding public office.
The development gains significance as Telangana police have intensified their crackdown on drug networks. A special anti-narcotics unit, ‘Eagle’, has been actively conducting raids, particularly targeting rave parties in farmhouses around Hyderabad.
The remand report indicates that farmhouse owner Rohit Reddy had been planning this party for several days. The event was finalized after Kaushik Ravi allegedly procured narcotic substances from Shimla, police said. Police suspect that MP Putta Mahesh, who had reportedly traveled to Delhi for Lok Sabha sessions, returned directly to Hyderabad to attend the party upon invitation.
Authorities are now examining travel records and digital evidence to establish the sequence of events and possible wider links. As the investigation deepens, more revelations are expected, potentially exposing a broader network operating behind closed doors.
This case not only highlights the growing concern of drug abuse among elite circles but also raises serious questions about accountability and misuse of influence.
‘History’ Of Abuse Raises New Questions
Investigators suspect that the accused were not first-time users of narcotics. Fresh forensic findings have revealed traces of multiple drugs in the samples of Eluru MP Putta Mahesh and his associate Namit Sharma, pointing toward possible prior substance use.
According to police sources, samples collected from Namit Sharma showed the presence of Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine. Meanwhile, samples from Putta Mahesh tested positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine as per sources. Investigators said these findings are significant because only Cocaine was reportedly seized from the farmhouse of Rohit Reddy during the raid.
Officials noted that while this aspect is not directly linked to the current case, it has prompted a parallel probe into the past drug usage patterns of the accused. “The presence of multiple substances indicates possible prior consumption. We are now focusing on identifying the supply chains and sources,” a senior official said.
According to police, initially, most of the accused denied consuming drugs at the party. However, forensic analysis contradicted their claims, with six out of eleven individuals testing positive. Of them, five were confirmed to have consumed Cocaine.
During interrogation, Kaushik Ravi admitted to procuring Cocaine from Shimla during a recent business trip. Police recovered 0.26 grams of the substance from the farmhouse. However, based on his claim of spending Rs 15,000, investigators estimate that he should have purchased around 1.5 grams.
This discrepancy has raised suspicion. “Even after five individuals consumed the drug, some quantity was still left. This suggests that more may have been brought than what is being admitted,” an official explained.
Under the NDPS Act, possession or consumption of larger quantities attracts stricter punishment. Officials believe the accused may have downplayed the quantity to avoid severe legal consequences.
With digital evidence, travel history, and financial transactions now under scrutiny, police expect more revelations in the coming days. The case is increasingly pointing toward a pattern of habitual drug use among individuals from influential and business backgrounds, raising serious concerns about an organized network operating behind the scenes.
'Shoot Them…We’ll Handle It': Explosive Revelations In Remand Report
The remand report in the farmhouse narcotics case has revealed that the accused allegedly attempted to attack police during the raid. The incident, linked to a party hosted by former Tandur MLA Rohit Reddy, has now drawn serious charges, including attempted murder.
According to investigators, Delhi-based businessman Namit Sharma opened fire at police officers when they entered the farmhouse to search. Despite officers identifying themselves and warning those present, Namit allegedly aimed and fired a round in an attempt to escape.
What has shocked officials further is the alleged role of Rohit Reddy and his brother Ritesh Reddy. Police stated that both of them incited Namit, telling him, “Shoot them… we will take care of the consequences.” The situation was brought under control only after the police tactically surrounded the accused.
Following this development, authorities invoked additional serious charges, including attempted murder, along with provisions under the NDPS Act, the Arms Act, and the Telangana Excise Act. All three key accused are currently lodged in Chanchalguda Jail.
'Party Planned Around Drug Supply'
The remand report clearly establishes that the party was not spontaneous but pre-planned. Police said that Rohit Reddy organized the gathering after being informed by his associate Kaushik Ravi that cocaine had been procured from Shimla. Acting on this, Rohit reportedly invited around 10 individuals, including Eluru MP Putta Mahesh.
During the party, attended by 11 individuals, cocaine was allegedly consumed along with alcohol. Initially, all the accused denied possessing or consuming drugs. However, a breakthrough came when Rohit’s driver and assistant, Siliveru Sarath Kumar, admitted to holding the remaining cocaine and handed it over to the police.
Medical tests later confirmed drug consumption by several individuals, including Rohit Reddy, Ritesh Reddy, Kaushik Ravi, Arjun Reddy, and Namit Sharma. A second test reportedly confirmed positive results for Putta Mahesh as well.
Police Seek Custody For Deeper Probe
Moinabad police are now moving the court seeking 3–5 days of custody of the main accused to further investigate the source of drugs, financial links, and possible wider network. Officials believe the case may expose deeper connections between business circles and narcotics supply chains.
Strict Legal Sections Invoked
Police have invoked multiple sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), NDPS Act, Arms Act, and Excise laws, depending on the level of involvement of each accused. Charges range from drug consumption and illegal possession to abetment and attempted murder.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised the ‘Eagle’ anti-drug task force for its swift action. He reiterated that the government is committed to eliminating drug networks and ensuring public safety.
As the investigation progresses, this case is shaping into one of the most sensational crackdowns involving influential individuals, raising serious questions about law, accountability, and abuse of power.
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