A Childhood Fascination Turns Into a Guinness Recognised Museum in Mysuru

Mysuru: Mysuru, known for its rich cultural heritage, is home to a rare and remarkable museum dedicated to conch and shell artefacts. Behind this unique achievement stands a woman whose four decades of dedication have earned her global recognition. Artist Radha Mallappa is the founder of the Conch and Shell Museum, which holds a place in the Guinness World Records.

Located near Jockey Quarters on the way down from Chamundi Hill, the museum has become a popular stop for both domestic and international tourists visiting the city. Though the museum was formally opened at its present location nine years ago, Radha Mallappa had been curating and creating shell-based art inside her home for nearly 40 years before that.

Radha hails from Hullahalli village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. Her journey began when she was just 16 years old. She recalls accompanying her mother to the river to wash clothes when she first noticed shells and developed a fascination for them. What began as curiosity gradually turned into a lifelong passion.

After her marriage, she continued collecting shells and conches and began experimenting with them at home. Over the past four decades, she has created over 360 rare and intricate artefacts using conches and shells. The materials used in her work range widely in value, from pieces costing as little as Rs 30 to rare shells worth thousands of rupees, sourced from different parts of India and abroad. Many of the artefacts are enhanced using natural colours.

One of the major attractions of the museum is a large idol of Lord Ganesha, crafted entirely out of conches and shells without any external support structure. Visitors are often surprised to see the detailing and balance achieved using such delicate materials.