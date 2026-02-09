A Century Of Livestock Research, Lam Farm's Remarkable Contribution To Conserving Ongole Cattle Breed
Amaravati: The Livestock Research Centre at the Lam Farm near Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, established to preserve and promote world-famous indigenous Ongole breed of cattle, has completed 100 years. Founded in 1926, the centre has played a crucial role in conserving, protecting and reviving the Ongole breed, whose population steadily declined in mid-19th century.
Recognised for its majestic appearance and strength, Ongole cattle once faced the threat of extinction. Through continuous scientific research and farmer-focused initiatives, the Lam Farm Centre worked extensively on conservation, breed expansion, disease control, and overall health management. As a result, the population of Ongole cattle increased significantly in Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore, Khammam, and Nalgonda districts.
This revival also improved farmers’ livelihoods and many began earning a stable income through the sale of milk, butter, and bull calves. The impact of Lam Farm’s work spread beyond Andhra Pradesh, leading to an increase in Ongole bulls in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Hosur in Karnataka. The popularity of the breed revived traditional cattle shows held during village festivals and special occasions. Inspired by these events, bullock cart races continue to be organised in many regions even today.
The research centre continues to support farmers through various scientific projects. Both the central and state governments have extended special schemes and financial assistance to strengthen livestock research at Lam Farm. Scientists at the centre conduct extensive laboratory testing and field studies to improve productivity while maintaining the resilience of indigenous breeds.
As part of advanced research, the centre developed a high-yielding hybrid breed by combining Ongole genes with foreign breeds. After years of experimentation with HF, Brown Swiss, and Jersey bulls, scientists successfully created an Ongole-HF hybrid with a balanced 50-50 genetic composition. This hybrid has shown high milk productivity while adapting well to Indian tropical climate.
The centre has also focused on conserving and genetically improving native cattle breeds such as Ongole, Gir, Haryana, and Tharparkar. When cattle numbers were rapidly declining, superior cows and bulls were collected from different regions and scientifically improved. Research was also conducted to address declining milk yields.
As part of Ongole breed conservation, Lam Farm adopted embryo production and embryo transfer biotechnology to strengthen superior genetic lines. Notably, an embryo transfer calf was successfully born at the centre. The embryo transfer laboratory at Lam Farm has now earned recognition as a national-level facility.
Principal scientist Professor M Mutharao said it is a matter of pride that Lam Farm had completed a century of service to farmers, combining the revival of the Ongole breed with modern biotechnological research in animal husbandry.
