A Century Of Livestock Research, Lam Farm's Remarkable Contribution To Conserving Ongole Cattle Breed

Amaravati: The Livestock Research Centre at the Lam Farm near Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, established to preserve and promote world-famous indigenous Ongole breed of cattle, has completed 100 years. Founded in 1926, the centre has played a crucial role in conserving, protecting and reviving the Ongole breed, whose population steadily declined in mid-19th century.

Recognised for its majestic appearance and strength, Ongole cattle once faced the threat of extinction. Through continuous scientific research and farmer-focused initiatives, the Lam Farm Centre worked extensively on conservation, breed expansion, disease control, and overall health management. As a result, the population of Ongole cattle increased significantly in Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore, Khammam, and Nalgonda districts.

Livestock Research Centre has set up facilities for conservation of Ongole cattle (ETV Bharat)

This revival also improved farmers’ livelihoods and many began earning a stable income through the sale of milk, butter, and bull calves. The impact of Lam Farm’s work spread beyond Andhra Pradesh, leading to an increase in Ongole bulls in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Hosur in Karnataka. The popularity of the breed revived traditional cattle shows held during village festivals and special occasions. Inspired by these events, bullock cart races continue to be organised in many regions even today.