Man Accused Of Raping Mother In Rajasthan's Dausa
The victim is reportedly a drug addict and absconded after committing the crime.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST
Dausa: A man allegedly raped his 50-year-old mother on Wednesday night at Ramgarh Pachwara of Lalsot sub-division in Rajasthan's Dausa district.
Ramgarh Pachwara police station in-charge Madan Lal stated that the victim's elder son raped her. The incident came to light when the victim's husband (the accused's father), filed a written complaint at the Ramgarh Pachwara police station. In his complaint to the police, he alleged that his son raped his mother in an inebriated state on Wednesday night.
A police team visited the spot and gathered evidence with assistance from staff of Forensic Science Laboratory and Mobile Offence Vehicle. "The teams collected the necessary evidence scientifically to ensure that there are no shortcomings in the investigation," police said.
According to police, the man accused of the heinous crime is a drug addict. It is being reported that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Madan said the victim was medically examined and her statement recorded.
Police said the victim's statement will be recorded in court soon. A special police team of police is probing the case from all angles, police said. Madan said it is also being ascertained whether there were tensions within the victim's family. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, he said.
In September, 2024, a 28-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping his mother in an inebriated state in Bundi district of Rajasthan.
According to the police, the incident occurred when the accused was returning home at a village with his 52-year-old mother. After the incident, the victim, along with her younger son and daughter, reached Dabi Police Station and lodged a complaint against her son, police said.
