ETV Bharat / state

Man Accused Of Raping Mother In Rajasthan's Dausa

Dausa: A man allegedly raped his 50-year-old mother on Wednesday night at Ramgarh Pachwara of Lalsot sub-division in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

Ramgarh Pachwara police station in-charge Madan Lal stated that the victim's elder son raped her. The incident came to light when the victim's husband (the accused's father), filed a written complaint at the Ramgarh Pachwara police station. In his complaint to the police, he alleged that his son raped his mother in an inebriated state on Wednesday night.

A police team visited the spot and gathered evidence with assistance from staff of Forensic Science Laboratory and Mobile Offence Vehicle. "The teams collected the necessary evidence scientifically to ensure that there are no shortcomings in the investigation," police said.

According to police, the man accused of the heinous crime is a drug addict. It is being reported that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Madan said the victim was medically examined and her statement recorded.