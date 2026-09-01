ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Car Swept Away By Floodwaters In Dehradun; Two Killed, One Woman Survives

The car lay upside down after being swept away. ( Courtesy: SDRF )

Vikasnagar: Floodwaters surging through a ravine swept away a car in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Monday night. A young man and a young woman lost their lives in the incident, while another young woman suffered serious injuries.

The occupants were found two kilometres away from the accident site, indicating the volume and velocity of the floodwaters.

Late at night, a report was received that a Creta vehicle (RJ 13 CE 5641) had been swept away by a strong rain-fed current near the Kandoli Bridge on Paudha Road, Lower Kandoli, within the Premnagar police station limits.

Acting on this information, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Dakpathar, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Tomar, immediately departed for the scene.