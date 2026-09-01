Uttarakhand: Car Swept Away By Floodwaters In Dehradun; Two Killed, One Woman Survives
The occupants were found two kilometres away from the accident site, indicating the volume and velocity of the floodwaters.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Vikasnagar: Floodwaters surging through a ravine swept away a car in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Monday night. A young man and a young woman lost their lives in the incident, while another young woman suffered serious injuries.
The occupants were found two kilometres away from the accident site, indicating the volume and velocity of the floodwaters.
Late at night, a report was received that a Creta vehicle (RJ 13 CE 5641) had been swept away by a strong rain-fed current near the Kandoli Bridge on Paudha Road, Lower Kandoli, within the Premnagar police station limits.
Acting on this information, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Dakpathar, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Tomar, immediately departed for the scene.
Upon arrival, the SDRF team immediately launched a search and rescue operation. The Creta vehicle had been carrying one young man and two young women. The SDRF team conducted the search operation throughout the night, working tirelessly despite adverse conditions.
During the search, Sahaj was rescued in an injured state about two kilometres from the site and handed over to the police. Additionally, the bodies of Akshay, 20, from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and the other young woman were recovered. Both bodies were handed over to the police for further formalities.
The SDRF team carried out a search operation at the site and the surrounding areas. Despite adverse conditions and the powerful rain-fed current, SDRF personnel worked continuously through the night, eventually succeeding in rescuing the car's occupants.
"Due to heavy rainfall, a strong current of rainwater swept the car off a causeway and into a large seasonal ravine (larger than a standard drain); the vehicle was found about two kilometres away. Two people have died, and a young woman is injured," said Suresh Tomar.
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