Toddler Killed In Hit-and-Run Inside Residential Society On Delhi–Jaipur Highway
According to Behror Kotwali Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar, the accident occurred around 4.30 pm. The deceased child has been identified as Yash Yadav (3).
Published : January 9, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Behror: A three-year-old child was killed after being run over by a car inside a residential society on the Delhi–Jaipur National Highway (NH-48) in Behror on Friday evening. The incident took place at Upvan Society, where the driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the society.
According to Behror Kotwali Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar, the accident occurred around 4.30 pm. The deceased child has been identified as Yash (3), son of Sonu Yadav.
The child’s father, Sonu Yadav, said that his son was playing inside the society compound at the time of the incident, while he and his wife were sitting nearby. “A car was exiting the society when the driver drove rashly and ran over my son. After the accident, the driver locked the car and fled,” he alleged.
CCTV footage shows that at around 4.27 pm, Yash was playing near the society gate and sat down to pick up something from the ground. At that moment, a car exiting the society at high speed hit the child and trapped him under the tyre. The driver reportedly got down, saw the child stuck under the vehicle, and attempted to reverse the car. However, the child got stuck in the bumper. Yash’s mother, Renu, is seen rushing towards the driver and trying to stop him, but he managed to escape.
The family lives in a rented flat in Tower No. 7 of Upvan Tulsi Society. Sonu Yadav, a transport worker, said Yash was set to turn three on January 20, just 11 days after the incident. The couple also has a six-year-old daughter.
Police said the child’s body has been kept in the hospital mortuary. The car has been seized using a crane and taken to the police station. Further action, including post-mortem, will be carried out based on the family’s complaint.
