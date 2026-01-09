ETV Bharat / state

Toddler Killed In Hit-and-Run Inside Residential Society On Delhi–Jaipur Highway

Behror: A three-year-old child was killed after being run over by a car inside a residential society on the Delhi–Jaipur National Highway (NH-48) in Behror on Friday evening. The incident took place at Upvan Society, where the driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the society.

According to Behror Kotwali Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar, the accident occurred around 4.30 pm. The deceased child has been identified as Yash (3), son of Sonu Yadav.

The child’s father, Sonu Yadav, said that his son was playing inside the society compound at the time of the incident, while he and his wife were sitting nearby. “A car was exiting the society when the driver drove rashly and ran over my son. After the accident, the driver locked the car and fled,” he alleged.