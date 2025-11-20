ETV Bharat / state

A Car Plunges Into Tamhini Ghat's Steep Gorge, All Six Passengers Feared Dead

A rescue operation is underway at the Tamhini Ghat ( ETV Bharat )

Raigad/Pune: A Thar car, travelling from Pune to Konkan, met with an accident and fell into a 500-foot deep gorge near Tamhini Ghat in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. It is feared that six passengers in the car may have died. Till now, four bodies have been found, as rescue teams are trying to retrieve the bodies from the gorge. A car carrying Shahaji Chavan (22), of Kondhave Dhavade, Pune; Punit Sudharak Shetty (20) of Kopre village, Uttamnagar, Pune; Sahil Sadhu Bote (24), of Kopre village, Uttamnagar, Pune; Mahadev Koli (18), of Kopre village, Bhairavnath Nagar, Pune; Omkar Sunil Koli (18), of Kopre village and Shiva Arun Mane (19) of Kopre village, Bhairavnath Nagar, Pune were reported to have gone missing since Monday night. The police searched the terrain using a drone camera after they tracked the vehicle on CCTV cameras. At that time, the camera showed debris fallen in the Tamhini ghat. These facts are based on preliminary reports given by THE police. Details are still awaited, and the nature of this accident is yet to be ascertained.