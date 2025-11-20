A Car Plunges Into Tamhini Ghat's Steep Gorge, All Six Passengers Feared Dead
Till now, four bodies have been found, as rescue teams are trying to retrieve the bodies from the gorge.
Raigad/Pune: A Thar car, travelling from Pune to Konkan, met with an accident and fell into a 500-foot deep gorge near Tamhini Ghat in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. It is feared that six passengers in the car may have died. Till now, four bodies have been found, as rescue teams are trying to retrieve the bodies from the gorge.
A car carrying Shahaji Chavan (22), of Kondhave Dhavade, Pune; Punit Sudharak Shetty (20) of Kopre village, Uttamnagar, Pune; Sahil Sadhu Bote (24), of Kopre village, Uttamnagar, Pune; Mahadev Koli (18), of Kopre village, Bhairavnath Nagar, Pune; Omkar Sunil Koli (18), of Kopre village and Shiva Arun Mane (19) of Kopre village, Bhairavnath Nagar, Pune were reported to have gone missing since Monday night. The police searched the terrain using a drone camera after they tracked the vehicle on CCTV cameras. At that time, the camera showed debris fallen in the Tamhini ghat.
These facts are based on preliminary reports given by THE police. Details are still awaited, and the nature of this accident is yet to be ascertained.
The police have given information on their initial findings. On November 17 night, around 11.30, the six friends left for a tour to Konkan in a four-wheeler, Thar, numbered MH12, YN 8004. According to the complaint filed by the parents of these six passengers at Uttamnagar police station, they were in contact with the six children till a particular point. Afterwards, there was no further communication, and they reported missing persons. The police used GPS location and CCTV footage to search the Tamhini Ghat region.
A drone was used on Thursday to examine an unsafe area near a challenging bend in Tamhini Ghat in the Raigad district. Four bodies and a Thar motorcycle were spotted in the valley from a distance. The search operation has gathered momentum since then. The rescue mission has become extremely difficult because the car and the bodies are in a very deep valley. The search crew is still working to find the deceased, however, their names are yet unknown.
According to Police Inspector Nivrutti Borhade, the driver's loss of control was the first cause of the collision. The rescue crew has initiated a search operation. Four to five hundred feet into the road, the car has plummeted. According to Borhade, the rescue squad has discovered four people's bodies and is removing them. Mangaon Police, the Raigad Disaster Management Department, the Mulshi Taluka Disaster Management Committee, and the local villagers are all participating in the rescue effort.
