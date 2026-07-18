ETV Bharat / state

‘A Bumper Gift For Students’: CM Vijay Going To Announce Huge Concession In Education Loans, Says Minister Viswanathan

The minister said the CM is also considering how much the education loan amount can be extended without collateral. ( ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is going to announce a huge concession to the students in the matter of education loans in a couple of days, said Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Saturday.

"Currently, to get an education loan, it is necessary for the parents of the students to be within a certain income limit. The Tamil Nadu government is taking steps to change this practice. Vijay is going to announce a huge concession to the students regarding the education loan in a couple of days. It will be a bumper gift for the students," said Viswanathan.

The Minister was speaking during the 136th birth anniversary celebrations of Ethiraj, the founder of Ethiraj Women's College in Egmore.

The minister said, "The Indian economy is strong because men and women progress equally. Therefore, the government should give more importance to women when providing loans. When you look at the data, women are at the forefront of repaying the loans. They have that trait."

"As far as our government is concerned, there is no hesitation in providing education loans to students. Last year, 1.02 lakh students were provided with education loans. But this year we have set a target to provide education loans to 1.50 lakh students. It is planned to allocate Rs 3,000 crore for education loans alone," he added.

According to Viswanathan, the Department of Higher Education is taking steps to change the system of providing only degree courses and instead provide employment-oriented education.