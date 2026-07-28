ETV Bharat / state

'16 Crore Crumbled In 16 Days': Dehradun Bridge Develops Crater Fortnight After Inauguration

Dehradun bridge which cost Rs 16 crore has caved in after it developed a crater within 16 days since it was inaugurated ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: In a shocking development, a bridge that was constructed after spending crores of rupees in Uttrakhand capital Dehradun, has developed a massive crater in the very first showers.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore on Tons river, the bridge along the National Highway near Premnagar-Nanda ki Chowki was opened to the public just a fortnight ago. However, it could not handle a few days of rains and caved on one end, developing a huge, dangerous crater.

On Tuesday, commuters were aghast to see the crater as they were forced to take alternate routes as the police stopped traffic movement on the bridge. It now remains shut and police have asked public to avoid using this stretch.

Serious questions have been raised regarding the substandard construction material used in the construction. People have demanded a detailed scrutiny of the contractor and the officials of Public Works Department (PWD) involved in the project.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan claimed that the bridge structure itself had not suffered any damage and said restoration work on the affected approach road had already begun.

"Our 24x7 control room had already been activated, and reinforcement teams were deployed immediately. The bridge itself is intact. The damage has occurred to the approach road leading to the bridge, and restoration work is already underway. All the Chief Engineers and other officials are also on the scene and reviewing the restoration process," he said.