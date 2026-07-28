'16 Crore Crumbled In 16 Days': Dehradun Bridge Develops Crater Fortnight After Inauguration
Questions are being raised regarding the quality of construction and infrastructure, reports Kiran Kant Sharma.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Dehradun: In a shocking development, a bridge that was constructed after spending crores of rupees in Uttrakhand capital Dehradun, has developed a massive crater in the very first showers.
Constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore on Tons river, the bridge along the National Highway near Premnagar-Nanda ki Chowki was opened to the public just a fortnight ago. However, it could not handle a few days of rains and caved on one end, developing a huge, dangerous crater.
On Tuesday, commuters were aghast to see the crater as they were forced to take alternate routes as the police stopped traffic movement on the bridge. It now remains shut and police have asked public to avoid using this stretch.
Serious questions have been raised regarding the substandard construction material used in the construction. People have demanded a detailed scrutiny of the contractor and the officials of Public Works Department (PWD) involved in the project.
Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan claimed that the bridge structure itself had not suffered any damage and said restoration work on the affected approach road had already begun.
"Our 24x7 control room had already been activated, and reinforcement teams were deployed immediately. The bridge itself is intact. The damage has occurred to the approach road leading to the bridge, and restoration work is already underway. All the Chief Engineers and other officials are also on the scene and reviewing the restoration process," he said.
The Congress staged a protest over the damage to the bridge. Party leader Sangram Singh Pundir questioned "serious lapses" in the execution of the project and demanded accountability from the government.
Pundir questioned how a newly inaugurated bridge could suffer such damage within days of its completion. "This bridge had just been constructed, yet it collapsed within a mere sixteen days -- a massive failure. While the District Magistrate dismisses it as just a small section giving way, the reality is that all traffic movement here has come to a complete halt. In the past, whenever such incidents occurred, the concerned minister would immediately take moral responsibility and resign; today, we see nothing of the sort," he said.
The Congress leader further demanded an investigation into the construction of the project, alleging that the incident had raised serious concerns about the quality of work carried out.
"The very infrastructure that was meant to serve the public has been reduced to rubble. We raise this issue vehemently and demand a CBI inquiry into how a newly built bridge collapsed so quickly. It is deeply concerning that a bridge costing Rs 16 crore crumbled in just 16 days; this casts serious doubt on the government and the executing agencies," he said.
Pundir also accused local legislators of failing to take appropriate action and launched a sharp attack on Uttarakhand Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satpal Maharaj, demanding answers regarding the execution of the project and the contractor responsible for the construction."This bridge falls within our constituency; five bridges have been built over the Tons River, yet they have remained dilapidated for nearly 20 years. What kind of flaws exist here? A bridge collapsing within 15 or 16 days warrants strict action against the contractor. We will launch a protest against the contractor," he added.
Meanwhile, according to the forecast issued by Indian Metereological Department, Dehradun is among the districts under the orange alert, along with Uttarkashi, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Nainital. The IMD has issued warning of heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and intense rain spells.