Declared Brain Dead, Rajasthan's Labourer Gives New Lease Of Life To Three Others
Annesingh's kidneys and liver were transplanted on three patients at AIIMS, Jodhpur and SMS Hospital, Jaipur.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Jodhpur: The family of a 58-year-old labourer from Rajasthan's Pali district, who was declared brain dead at AIIMS, Jodhpur, donated his organs to save three lives.
AIIMS, Jodhpur Executive Director Prof Govardhan Dutt Puri said Annesingh, a resident of Jojawar in Pali, was brought to the Emergency department of Jodhpur on January 19 in an unconscious state. He had fallen ill at home while having dinner. "Despite intensive medical management, neurological examination revealed the absence of brainstem reflexes in his body. Following this, the medical board declared him brain dead," he said.
Prof Puri said, AIIMS Jodhpur's transplant coordination team conducted several counseling sessions with Annesingh's family during the time of grief. "After detailed discussions and emotional support, the family agreed to donate his organs, making the courageous choice to transform their grief into a life-saving gift for others," he said.
Prof Puri said, Annesingh's kidney and liver were successfully transplanted to patients at AIIMS Jodhpur, while the other kidney was allocated to a patient at SMS Hospital, Jaipur. The Jodhpur Traffic Police and administration created a green corridor to transport the kidneys to Jaipur.
Dr Puri said this was the 11th successful cadaveric organ donation done at AIIMS Jodhpur. "This is a promising start for 2026, further strengthening the institute's commitment to raising awareness about organ donation and providing advanced transplant services in western Rajasthan," he said.
This procedure is typically performed under Ayushman Bharat, minimizing the financial burden on patients. The organ donation and transplantation committee comprised Dr Vaibhav Varshney, Dr Piyush Varshney, and Dr Lokesh Agarwal of Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (Liver Team); Dr AS Sandhu and Dr Shivcharan Navriya of Urology (Kidney Team). The Brain Death Declaration Committee comprised Dr Sadiq Mohammad, Dr Abhishek Bhardwaj, Dr Deepak Jha, and Dr Durgashankar Meena.
