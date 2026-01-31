ETV Bharat / state

Declared Brain Dead, Rajasthan's Labourer Gives New Lease Of Life To Three Others

Jodhpur: The family of a 58-year-old labourer from Rajasthan's Pali district, who was declared brain dead at AIIMS, Jodhpur, donated his organs to save three lives.

AIIMS, Jodhpur Executive Director Prof Govardhan Dutt Puri said Annesingh, a resident of Jojawar in Pali, was brought to the Emergency department of Jodhpur on January 19 in an unconscious state. He had fallen ill at home while having dinner. "Despite intensive medical management, neurological examination revealed the absence of brainstem reflexes in his body. Following this, the medical board declared him brain dead," he said.

Prof Puri said, AIIMS Jodhpur's transplant coordination team conducted several counseling sessions with Annesingh's family during the time of grief. "After detailed discussions and emotional support, the family agreed to donate his organs, making the courageous choice to transform their grief into a life-saving gift for others," he said.