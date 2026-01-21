Ashes Stolen From Cremation Ground, CCTV Shows Two Women Carrying Urn
The incident came to light when the deceased’s family arrived at the cremation ground for the ritual of ash immersion and found the urn empty
Published : January 21, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Bilaspur: A shocking incident has come to light in Bilaspur, popularly known as the “Sanskar Dhani,” where the ashes of a deceased person were allegedly stolen from a cremation ground. The incident occurred at the Muktidham in Bharati Nagar under the Civil Lines police station limits and came to light when the deceased’s family arrived at the cremation ground for the ritual of ash immersion. To their shock, they found the urn completely empty.
After discovering the theft, the family checked CCTV cameras installed at the Muktidham premises. The footage reportedly shows two women picking up the urn and walking away with it. Following this, the family has levelled serious allegations against the deceased’s wife, accusing her of stealing the ashes.
The family claimed that there had been a long-standing domestic dispute between the deceased and his wife, and they suspect this to be the reason behind the incident. Angered by the act, the deceased’s son and other relatives reached the Civil Lines police station carrying the empty urn and lodged a written complaint.
“When we went there to perform the final rituals, the ashes were missing. We have now approached the police seeking help,” said the deceased’s son.
“This kind of theft from a cremation ground is unacceptable. It is an insult to religious faith. The CCTV footage clearly shows two people entering and later leaving with something in their hands,” a family member said.
Confirming the complaint, Civil Lines police station in-charge Summat Sahu said that a case has been registered considering the seriousness of the matter. “We are investigating the incident based on the CCTV footage. Efforts are on to identify the two women seen in the footage, and appropriate legal action will be taken,” he said.
The family has demanded strict action, calling the incident a serious affront to religious sentiments. Police officials said further investigation is underway and the case will be cracked soon.
