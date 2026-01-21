ETV Bharat / state

Ashes Stolen From Cremation Ground, CCTV Shows Two Women Carrying Urn

Bilaspur: A shocking incident has come to light in Bilaspur, popularly known as the “Sanskar Dhani,” where the ashes of a deceased person were allegedly stolen from a cremation ground. The incident occurred at the Muktidham in Bharati Nagar under the Civil Lines police station limits and came to light when the deceased’s family arrived at the cremation ground for the ritual of ash immersion. To their shock, they found the urn completely empty.

After discovering the theft, the family checked CCTV cameras installed at the Muktidham premises. The footage reportedly shows two women picking up the urn and walking away with it. Following this, the family has levelled serious allegations against the deceased’s wife, accusing her of stealing the ashes.

The family claimed that there had been a long-standing domestic dispute between the deceased and his wife, and they suspect this to be the reason behind the incident. Angered by the act, the deceased’s son and other relatives reached the Civil Lines police station carrying the empty urn and lodged a written complaint.

“When we went there to perform the final rituals, the ashes were missing. We have now approached the police seeking help,” said the deceased’s son.