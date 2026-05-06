Fake 'Godman' Sexually Assaults Teenager In Palghar; Held By Kasa Police
An increasing number of sexual assault cases by fraud godmen have been on the rise in Maharashtra.
Palghar: A fake Godman was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Palghar in Maharashtra. In Kasa, a 13-year-old girl was raped near a graveyard, informed Amar Patil, the police inspector who is overseeing the case.
The accused Shivram Parash Savar (55) is a resident of Sarshi Patilpada, of Vikramgad tehsil. Patil said the survivor's family had gone to Savar with the problems her sister was facing, and under the pretext of treatment, he put her through a harrowing sexual assault.
According to the complaint, the elder sister of this teenage girl was suffering from severe stomach cramps and menstrual problems. "Instead of getting her proper medical treatment from an authentic gynecologist or a general physician, the girl's parents consulted this fraudster, who they trusted immensely," PI Patil said.
The accused, who is a fraudster, used to perform Aghori puja instead of giving village medicine. He promised the parents to administer traditional medicine and called the young teenage sibling near a crematorium on the midnight of May 4.
Patil told ETV Bharat, "However, under the pretext of giving medicine, he performed an Aghori puja and took her into the forest where he sexually assaulted the teen girl, around 1 AM."
After the incident, the girl began complaining of severe stomach pain. When the parents asked her what was the problem, she told them all the details. The family members immediately rushed to the Kasa police station and filed a complaint against the 55-year-old accused.
Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh took immediate cognisance and asked the police to register a First Information Report. The sub-divisional police officer Sameer Meher, inspector Amar Patil, Anmaldar R Ghatal and a team from of Kasa police station were dispatched to conduct a search operations and raids against the accused fraudster in this case.
"Our police team arrested Savar within two hours. A case has been registered against him at the Kasa police station under various sections of POSCO Act and the Anti-Superstitious Act," informed Patil.
The police rushed the surviving teenager at the government hospital in Palghar, where she is undergoing treatment. Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has been demanding that the government needs to be more vigilant to arrest such fraud babas who take advantage of vulnerable people who believe in blind faith.
MANS activists have said they exposed many of these cases, but in tribal-dominated districts like Palghar, it is much worse.