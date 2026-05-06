ETV Bharat / state

Fake 'Godman' Sexually Assaults Teenager In Palghar; Held By Kasa Police

Palghar: A fake Godman was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Palghar in Maharashtra. In Kasa, a 13-year-old girl was raped near a graveyard, informed Amar Patil, the police inspector who is overseeing the case.

The accused Shivram Parash Savar (55) is a resident of Sarshi Patilpada, of Vikramgad tehsil. Patil said the survivor's family had gone to Savar with the problems her sister was facing, and under the pretext of treatment, he put her through a harrowing sexual assault.

According to the complaint, the elder sister of this teenage girl was suffering from severe stomach cramps and menstrual problems. "Instead of getting her proper medical treatment from an authentic gynecologist or a general physician, the girl's parents consulted this fraudster, who they trusted immensely," PI Patil said.

The accused, who is a fraudster, used to perform Aghori puja instead of giving village medicine. He promised the parents to administer traditional medicine and called the young teenage sibling near a crematorium on the midnight of May 4.

Patil told ETV Bharat, "However, under the pretext of giving medicine, he performed an Aghori puja and took her into the forest where he sexually assaulted the teen girl, around 1 AM."