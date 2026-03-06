'A Bermuda Triangle In Northeast India'? Ex-Sukhoi Fighter Pilot Claim Creates Buzz Over Crashed Planes
Ex-IAF group captain Mohonto Pangin Pao came up with the theory of Arunachal Pradesh being the “second Bermuda Triangle” in the world.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: The crash of an Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on the late evening of Thursday has brought the focus back on the rise in the number of aircraft crashes in the mountainous Northeast.
The frequency of accidents due to unpredictable weather has prompted former Indian Air Force group captain Mohonto Pangin Pao to come up with the theory of Arunachal Pradesh being the “second Bermuda Triangle” in the world. The northeastern state, which borders China, has topographical similarities with the site of the crash of IAF fighter jet crash.
To substantiate his claim, Pao mentioned the series of military aircraft accidents that have occurred in Northeast India over the years.
In a telephonic interview with ETV Bharat, Mohonto, while reacting to the latest tragedy, pointed out that frequent crashes in the mountainous region highlight the urgent need for stronger aviation safety measures and infrastructure.
“This region, called the Eastern Himalaya, is a kind of Bermuda Triangle. The unusually high number of aviation accidents in parts of Northeast India, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, has led some observers to compare the region with the mysterious Bermuda Triangle of the North Atlantic region,” he said.
According to the former IAF official, the rising number of aircraft crashes in this region over the years has not gone unnoticed, and the factor created a ground for people to describe parts of Arunachal Pradesh as a second Bermuda Triangle.
Even though the region is yet to receive adequate attention from decision-makers far away. “Since this area is far from major decision-making centres like Delhi, many of these issues become out of sight and out of mind,” Pao noted.
“It’s very sad news that one more Sukhoi-30 has crashed. We have lost two brave air warriors — a pilot and a weapons systems officer. It is indeed a tragic event,” Pao further stated. The fighter jet had taken off from Jorhat Air Force Station on a routine night training mission before crashing in the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong on March 5.
According to aviation experts, the Northeastern region has the most challenging flying conditions in India. Rapidly changing weather, dense forests, narrow valleys and steep mountain ranges often make navigation extremely difficult for pilots, especially new ones.
Pao elaborated that within a short span of time, clear skies can suddenly turn into heavy clouds and rain, increasing operational risks. The terrain also creates situations where aircraft may enter deep valleys with limited space to turn around, especially during sudden weather changes.
Another concern raised by the former Sukhoi pilot is the absence or malfunctioning of 'Emergency Locator Transmitters' (ELTs) in some aircraft operating in the region. These devices automatically transmit distress signals via satellite after a crash to the Local User Terminal (LUT) at the Indian Mission Control Centre (INMCC) in Bangalore. This helps the rescuers locate wreckage quickly. Without functioning ELTs, search and rescue operations in the dense forests and remote mountains of the Northeast can take days.
He recalled that during one such helicopter crash, rescuers reportedly took three days to locate the wreckage because the aircraft lacked a working locator transmitter.
Pao called for a comprehensive aviation safety audit across the Northeast to examine infrastructure and emergency preparedness at airports and helipads. Such an audit, he said, should evaluate whether facilities have adequate crash-fire tenders, ambulances, trained rescue teams and other emergency response systems.
Many accidents in the region
Meanwhile, the region has witnessed several aircraft accidents involving fighter jets, helicopters and transport aircraft over the past decade. In 2019, an Indian Air Force Antonov An-32 transport aircraft flying from Jorhat to Mechuka crashed in the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, killing all 13 personnel on board.
Earlier in 2017, a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed near Tezpur during a training mission, although both pilots managed to eject safely. Helicopter accidents have been even more frequent in the region.
Since 2010, at least eight helicopters, including both civilian and military aircraft, have crashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s mountainous terrain, claiming around 62 lives. Among the most notable tragedies was the 2011 helicopter crash near Sela Pass that killed former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu along with four others.
For now, the latest crash has once again highlighted the operational risks faced by military aviation in the rugged and unpredictable landscape of Northeast India, a region some now ominously compare to a “Bermuda Triangle of aviation.”
