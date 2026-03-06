ETV Bharat / state

'A Bermuda Triangle In Northeast India'? Ex-Sukhoi Fighter Pilot Claim Creates Buzz Over Crashed Planes

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: The crash of an Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on the late evening of Thursday has brought the focus back on the rise in the number of aircraft crashes in the mountainous Northeast.

The frequency of accidents due to unpredictable weather has prompted former Indian Air Force group captain Mohonto Pangin Pao to come up with the theory of Arunachal Pradesh being the “second Bermuda Triangle” in the world. The northeastern state, which borders China, has topographical similarities with the site of the crash of IAF fighter jet crash.

To substantiate his claim, Pao mentioned the series of military aircraft accidents that have occurred in Northeast India over the years.

In a telephonic interview with ETV Bharat, Mohonto, while reacting to the latest tragedy, pointed out that frequent crashes in the mountainous region highlight the urgent need for stronger aviation safety measures and infrastructure.

“This region, called the Eastern Himalaya, is a kind of Bermuda Triangle. The unusually high number of aviation accidents in parts of Northeast India, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, has led some observers to compare the region with the mysterious Bermuda Triangle of the North Atlantic region,” he said.

According to the former IAF official, the rising number of aircraft crashes in this region over the years has not gone unnoticed, and the factor created a ground for people to describe parts of Arunachal Pradesh as a second Bermuda Triangle.

Even though the region is yet to receive adequate attention from decision-makers far away. “Since this area is far from major decision-making centres like Delhi, many of these issues become out of sight and out of mind,” Pao noted.

“It’s very sad news that one more Sukhoi-30 has crashed. We have lost two brave air warriors — a pilot and a weapons systems officer. It is indeed a tragic event,” Pao further stated. The fighter jet had taken off from Jorhat Air Force Station on a routine night training mission before crashing in the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong on March 5.

According to aviation experts, the Northeastern region has the most challenging flying conditions in India. Rapidly changing weather, dense forests, narrow valleys and steep mountain ranges often make navigation extremely difficult for pilots, especially new ones.