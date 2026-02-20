ETV Bharat / state

Six-Year-Old Killed As School Blackboard Collapses On Her In Rajasthan's Jalore

Jalore: A six-year-old girl was killed after the blackboard in her school collapsed on her at Bawatra village under Sayla police station in Rajasthan's Jalore on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm at a private school in the village. The victim, Preeti, daughter of Bhanwarlal Meghwal, was a student of Class II at the school. Police said, Preeti was playing with other children in the classroom when a brick blackboard, built on a mud wall, collapsed. Preeti was crushed under the bricks even as school staff and locals retrieved her and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

ASI Mahipal Singh said the school building is in a dilapidated condition. "Cement brick walls, five to seven feet high, are constructed with bamboo poles, and a tarpaulin roof has been erected at the school where blackboards are placed on the walls. The school offers education up to Class XII and has approximately 350 students in its rolls," he said.