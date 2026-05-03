ETV Bharat / state

97 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Dahibara' In Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur: Around 97 people fell ill after consuming dahibara (soft, fried lentil dumplings soaked in spiced yogurt, topped with tangy chutneys and spices) in Patpur village of Dasharathpur block in Odisha's Jajpur district.

While no casualties were reported, the situation now is under control, said District Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Mishra.

According to reports, a food vendor had been to Patpur, Katikata village of Dasharathpur block, two days back to sell dahibara. Some people from the village fell ill after consuming it. Those who fell sick were taken to Dasharathpur Health Centre for treatment. As the number of patients gradually increased at the facility, the affected were later shifted to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital.