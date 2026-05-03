97 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Dahibara' In Odisha's Jajpur
The affected were admitted to Jajpur district headquarters hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Jajpur: Around 97 people fell ill after consuming dahibara (soft, fried lentil dumplings soaked in spiced yogurt, topped with tangy chutneys and spices) in Patpur village of Dasharathpur block in Odisha's Jajpur district.
While no casualties were reported, the situation now is under control, said District Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Mishra.
According to reports, a food vendor had been to Patpur, Katikata village of Dasharathpur block, two days back to sell dahibara. Some people from the village fell ill after consuming it. Those who fell sick were taken to Dasharathpur Health Centre for treatment. As the number of patients gradually increased at the facility, the affected were later shifted to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital.
On Friday, 30 people, 60 the next day and seven on Sunday were admitted to the hospital for treatment. State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and MP Rabindra Narayan Behera visited the district headquarters hospital to meet the patients. Jajpur MLA Sujata Sahu also visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the affected.
Dr Mishra said, a team of healthcare experts has been dispatched to the village to collect water samples. Sahu said most of those who fell ill after consuming the dahibara sold by the vendor from Dasharathpur, are children. "The doctors said there is nothing to worry about and the patients are being attended to on priority," she said.
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